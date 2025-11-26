Deputy arrests man on drug counts during business alarm investigation

On Wednesday, Nov. 19, a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy found a glass pipe with white residue and a plastic bag containing a white crystal-like substance during a late evening incident.

At approximately 10:58 p.m. on Nov. 19, the deputy was dispatched to the Tractor Supply store in Pahrump for the trigger of a business alarm.

According to an arrest report, the deputy arrived on scene to canvass the area and noticed a Conex with open doors in the northeast portion of the property. The deputy examined the large shipping container and found no one inside or nearby, so he continued his search.

The deputy then drove to the south side of the property behind the warehouse store and saw an adult male opening the gates to the trash bin area.

After making contact with the subject, the suspect told the law enforcement officer that he was recently released from the Nye County Detention Center on his own recognizance.

The deputy inspected the dumpster area where the man was found but did not find anything. The suspect admitted to having a pipe on him but adamantly claimed it was for cannabis use. The man then consented to a search.

When the glass bulbous pipe was found in his front left pocket with the white substance, the man was still adamant it was for smoking cannabis. A plastic bag with a crystal-like white substance also fell out of the man’s left pocket during the search. The suspect also claimed the bag was not from his pocket, even though the deputy found nothing before the search.

The contents of the bag were later tested by the deputy and returned as presumptively positive for methamphetamine. The arrest report noted the weight of the substance, including its plastic packaging, was 0.40 grams.

According to the Declaration of Probable Cause, the man was charged with one count of drug possession and one count of possessing a Schedule II controlled substance. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Nye County Detention Center to be booked on his two charges.

McGill discusses holiday safety

On Monday, Nov. 24, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office shared the fourth video in Sheriff Joe McGill’s Desk Chat series. Now that the holiday season is in full swing, the sheriff shared information in the video about safety during this festive time of year.

“The holidays are right around the corner, so this desk chat is going to talk about holiday safety,” the sheriff said at the start of the video.

In the video, McGill detailed proper package and gift protection, dog safety around holiday chocolate treats, and a reminder not to drink and drive.

To watch the full Desk Chat, visit the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com