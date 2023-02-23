49°F
News

Deputy who violated protection order sues Nye County, claiming employer ‘targeted’ his personal life, job

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 23, 2023 - 2:22 pm
 
Updated February 23, 2023 - 4:12 pm
Joshua Weaver (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Joshua Weaver (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy who admitted to violating a temporary protection order filed by his wife last year is now suing the county, accusing the sheriff’s office of interfering with his personal life and targeting his employment.

Joshua Weaver alleges in the federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court, that the sheriff’s office mishandled an incident last year when he was arrested and held for 12 hours before his release.

While Weaver acknowledged that he violated the protective order, he is also challenging a jail policy as a contradiction to state law, as he claimed that there was no “direct or indirect threat of harm” involved, according to the lawsuit.

Weaver maintains that he should have been released, rather than being held for 12 hours at the Nye County Detention Center.

According to the lawsuit, after Weaver went onto the property, he looked inside a shed and the garage to see if an off-road vehicle had been moved there.

The vehicle was previously parked in the driveway.

Additionally, Weaver said that he had heard that his wife was selling his belongings amid a divorce.

Weaver’s wife reported his entrance onto the property three days later after she viewed it on video surveillance.

He was arrested on April 1, 2022.

Lawsuit allegations

Weaver alleges that the sheriff’s office improperly gave his wife legal advice to be used against him, inappropriately targeted his employment, and shared confidential and erroneous information with Weaver’s wife regarding the status of his employment, along with an internal affairs investigation that she has attempted to use against him in legal proceedings.

The lawsuit is expected to be amended with the names of individuals and agencies who acted under the county’s authority. The claims alleged in the lawsuit include, failure to properly select, train and supervise personnel, negligent infliction of emotional distress, deprivation of rights under color of law, intentional infliction of emotional distress and defamation of character negligence.

Weaver is claiming damages of $50,000 associated with each alleged violation.

The lawsuit also takes aim at an alleged “hostile work environment” which Weaver blames on Capt. David Boruchowitz, who Weaver alleges, “a lack of training and accountability resulted in free reign to commit misconduct.”

Weaver is represented by Las Vegas attorney Brent D. Huntley.

No comments

As per standard department policy, the sheriff’s office does not comment on ongoing litigation within its ranks, however, Nye County confirmed that Weaver is still with the department.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

