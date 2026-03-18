Desert Oasis defeats Trojans 11-1 behind MJ Hernandez’s strong start

Desert Oasis erupted for 11 runs between the second and fourth innings and pitcher MJ Hernandez limited Pahrump Valley to one run over five innings.

Pahrump Valley High School varsity baseball assistant coach Brandon Bietar heads out to the mound to talk to seniors Vinny Whitney and Ben Cimperman. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Vinny Whitney hurls an inning of work against Desert Oasis on March 14 at home. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School Ben Cimperman does his best to track down a pop up near the dugout during a non-league home game against Desert Oasis High School on March 14. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Anthony Montanez attempts to cool down during a hot Saturday morning at the field. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe finished the game against Desert Oasis High School going 1-for-2 at the plate. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior Kayne Horibe attempts to beat out a ground ball to first base during a non-league game against March 14 at home. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Cody Fried pitches at home against Desert Oasis on March 14. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Anthony Montanez gets into position to catch a shallow fly ball to the outfield during the Trojans' non-league game against Desert Oasis on March 14. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School shortstop Tony Whitney attempts to get two hands on the ball during a flyball to shortstop in a non-league game against Desert Oasis High School on March 14. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior pitcher Jacob Selbach throws an inning during a non-league contest against Desert Oasis High School on March 14. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School senior catcher Ben Cimperman patiently waits to receive a ball at the plate during a non-league game against Desert Oasis on March 14. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Cody Freid attempts to safely steal second base during a non-league home game against Desert Oasis on March 14. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior shortstop Tony Whitney extends safely across home plate to score in the first inning during the Trojans' home game against Desert Oasis on March 14. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior Tony Whitney attempts to make it back safely during a back-pick attempt to first base against Desert Oasis High School. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School varsity baseball head coach Drew Middleton gathers the team's attention in between a half inning during a non-league home game against Desert Oasis on March 14. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Valley High School junior shortstop Tony Whitney reached base safely on an error to shortstop during the Trojans' home game against Desert Oasis on March 14. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

In the first of two regular-season games scheduled this year, Pahrump Valley High School varsity baseball head coach Drew Middleton saw where the holes in the Trojans fall.

Handling an 11-1 loss at home in front of packed home crowd, the game tended to Desert Oasis’ bats as the Diamondbacks were able to amass 11 runs between the second and fourth innings, calling for an eventual mercy-run rule in the fifth inning.

The Trojans (4-3) struggled to amount more than five quality at-bats against the Desert Oasis’ starter, INF/RF MJ Hernandez.

The righty gave up four hits and one run (zero earned) over five innings of work, striking out four while mitigating any walks.

Pahrump Valley’s offense punched first in the bottom half of the first inning, but wouldn’t be able to strike a bite back on Hernandez’s day at the office.

Junior Cody Fried singled on a fly ball to centerfield scoring leadoff hitter junior Tony Whitney, who reached earlier on an error by the Diamondbacks senior shortstop Lincoln Guillermo.

Desert Oasis (10-2) quickly responded in the second inning.

After loading the bases with a walk and two singles, the Diamondbacks tied the game on a fielder’s choice and then surged ahead as freshman Sebastian Mansell and senior Lincoln Guillermo delivered RBI singles to give Desert Oasis a 4–1 advantage.

The Class 5A Desert League Diamondbacks broke the non-league contest open in the third.

Senior Aidan Smith sparked the rally with a two-out triple, and consecutive walks loaded the bases before Hernandez and Mansell each drove in runs with base hits, extending the lead to 7–1.

The Diamondbacks continued the offensive onslaught in the fourth inning. RBI singles from Ashton Kidd, Landon O’Dell, and Hernandez pushed the margin to 11–1.

Meanwhile Hernandez continued to keep the Trojans’ offense in check, allowing only a small handful of baserunners.

After the fourth inning, Desert Oasis’ defense and pitching closed the door.

The Diamondbacks retired the final several batters in order, including multiple strikeouts and routine outs, securing the 11-1 road victory.

While not the ideal pace of play the Trojans are used to keeping, the Trojans have an opportunity to regroup as they compete in a two-day tournament at Durango and Cimarron High School against Durango, Mater East Academy Las Vegas and Moapa Valley High School.

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@pvtimes.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.