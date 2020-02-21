Desert View Hospital chief of staff dies

A well known and respected physician at Desert View Hospital has died.

Dr. Alex Vaisman was the Chief of Staff and Medical Director of Emergency Medicine at Desert View Hospital.

As stated in a news release, Dr. Alex Vaisman was the chief of staff and medical director of emergency medicine at Desert View Hospital.

Vaisman, served as chief of staff at the facility since Jan. 1, 2019, and cared for thousands of emergency room patients beginning Nov. 30, 2009, the release noted.

Dr. Vaisman received his medical degree from the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, specializing in life-threatening conditions such as heart attacks, drug overdoses, shock and massive bleeding.

The community is invited to attend a celebration of life and share their respective memories of Dr. Vaisman, along with his family and colleagues.

The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 1-4 p.m. at Mountain Falls Golf Club, located at 5001 Clubhouse Drive, in Pahrump.

A brief program will be held at 2 p.m.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Midbar Kodesh Temple in Henderson, Nevada.

