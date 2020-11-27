52°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

DETR data reflects growth of long-term unemployment

Staff Report
November 27, 2020 - 12:15 am
 
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell for the 14th consecutive week to 96,872, a decline of 9,079 claims, or 8.6%, from the previous week’s total of 105,591.

Data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows that, for the week ending Nov. 14, initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,243, down 313 claims, or 4.1%t, compared to last week’s total of 7,556 claims.

There have been 760,038 initial claims filed in 2020, 738,386 of which have been filed since the week ending March 14.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, fell for the 14th consecutive week to 96,872, a decline of 9,079 claims, or 8.6%, from the previous week’s total of 105,591. This is the fewest continued claims since the report week ending March 28 when there were 58,798 claims filed. This decrease reflects both workers returning to jobs and claimants exhausting their regular UI claims.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, fell 0.7 percentage points to 6.9%. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides up to 46 weeks of benefits for the self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers, saw 10,745 initial claims filed in the week ending Nov. 14, a decrease of 7,740 claims, or 41.9%, from last week’s total of 18,485. This marked decline comes after increases in the last several weeks. DETR is investigating the cause of the recent increases. Through the week ending Nov. 14, there have been 639,312 PUA initial claims filed.

PUA continued claims totaled 77,402 in the week ending Nov. 14, a decrease of 13,209 claims, or 14.6%, from the previous week’s total of 90,611. Weekly PUA continued claims are now reported by the benefit week claimed. This follows the reporting procedure for regular continued claims and allows DETR to understand the number of unemployed workers filing weekly for PUA benefits.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 94,009 claims filed in the week, an increase of 1,798 claims from a week ago. A continued increase in the number of PEUC claims is expected as claimants exhaust their regular program benefits.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program provides up to 20 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular unemployment and PEUC program.

Nevada had 11,611 claims filed in the week, an increase of 1,437 claims from a week ago.

Nationally, the advance figure for unadjusted regular initial claims was, 743,460, an increase of 18,344 claims from the previous week. The national insured unemployment rate for the week ending Oct. 31 was 4.2%, a 0.2 percentage point decline from the previous week’s rate. The national rate is reported with a one-week lag.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This Angel Tree angel, hung inside the local Bank of Americ ...
Angel Trees out in Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving has come and gone and the Christmas season is officially upon the community, bringing with it the opportunity for residents to help spread a little holiday cheer by participating in the Salvation Army’s annual Angel Tree program.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

Because of early holiday deadlines at the Pahrump Valley Times, winning lottery numbers for the Wednesday night drawing of the California Super Lotto were not available but will be published in the Wednesday Dec. 2 issue with the results of Saturday night’s Super Lotto.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times One of the best things about Thanksgiving is ...
Turkey divan makes Thanksgiving leftovers divine
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

One of the best things about the Thanksgiving holiday is enjoying the wonderful leftovers. Now, I don’t know about your post-turkey-day turkey, but mine usually has no legs, or thighs but lots of leftover breast. If that happens to your turkey too, then you’re going to love this week’s recipe, Turkey Divan. We’ve got turkey, broccoli and mushrooms smothered in a cheesy creamy sauce, topped with crunchy, buttery breadcrumbs to make a classic casserole.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Crews with Valley Electric Association are seen erecting the ...
Pahrump’s Community Christmas Tree Lighting to be held virtually
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Thanksgiving festivities are at an end and the community is now turning its attention to the Christmas season, which for the town of Pahrump always includes the placement and lighting of the enormous Community Christmas Tree.

The Nye County Courthouse in Pahrump is home to Pahrump Justice Court, which has changed its op ...
COVID surge leads to adjustments in Pahrump Justice Court operations
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to swell in the Silver State, Pahrump Justice Court is taking action now to curb any potential spread of the disease in its courts, which were shut down for two weeks earlier this year after an employee tested positive for the virus.

Photo provided by Nye County Sheriff's Office Cole Engelson, 38, was convicted of first degree ...
Murder suspect convicted in jury trial
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The man arrested and charged with the first-degree murder of a child more than three years ago, was found guilty following a jury trial this week.

Getty Images Another round would not only “help families meet basic needs” but also “boo ...
Economists urge Congress to approve more relief checks
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With stimulus negotiations stalled and millions about to lose unemployment benefits, 127 economists pressed Congress to send Americans a second round of stimulus checks.

Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Students walking around campus at UNLV, in Las Vegas ...
Social Mobility Index shows solid improvement by UNLV
Staff Report

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create economic uncertainty, UNLV is working to advance the social mobility of its students, a new ranking of higher education institutions finds.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Captain Anthony Barnes with Cox’s David Diers, with $100 ...
Salvation Army receives money, turkeys from Cox
Staff Report

Cox Communications recently presented $100,000 and 100 frozen turkeys to the Salvation Army to help the nonprofit provide support to Southern Nevada families in need.