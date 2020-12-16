DETR making updates to unemployment site

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation performed updates to its unemployment insurance website, ui.nv.gov, to improve the security of the site, resulting in some visual changes to the claimants’ and employers’ login screens. The updates were implemented on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center is photographed, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Las Vegas.

Individuals using ui.nv.gov will see two major changes on the site. The type on the sign-in page changed from red to black to make content easier for claimants and employers to read and note necessary information and instructions for filing, and claimants and employers can now enter their user name and password on one screen (first page), instead of having to utilize two screens to the enter required login information.

Individuals should navigate to the following websites to access the new login screens:

For claimants: http://ui.nv.gov/css.html, in the upper left-hand corner click on “Existing Claimant Sign In”.

For employers: http://ui.nv.gov/ess.html, in the upper left-hand corner click on “Existing User Sign In”.

“We are constantly looking at ways to improve our system to meet the ongoing demand and improve the claims filing,” said Lynda Parven, DETR Employment Security Division administrator Lynda Parven. “We know how critical unemployment insurance benefits are to hard-working Nevadans who have lost their jobs, which is why we continue to work to address, update and improve our UI system.”