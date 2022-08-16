97°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Diaper Run to benefit Pahrump’s First Choice Pregnancy Center

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 16, 2022 - 11:11 am
 
Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Diaper Run participants register ...
Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Diaper Run participants register for the ride after dropping off diapers. This year's event is set for Sept. 10.
Horace Langford Jr / Pahrump Valley Times The First Choice Pregnancy Center Diaper Run is alwa ...
Horace Langford Jr / Pahrump Valley Times The First Choice Pregnancy Center Diaper Run is always a popular event for motorcycle enthusiasts but anyone can get in on the fun, whether they drive a bike, trike, car or truck.

First Choice Pregnancy Center is just one of the Pahrump Valley’s many nonprofit organizations and its services are making a difference in the lives of area residents every day. With free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, counseling and more, First Choice provides an assortment of aid to both those carrying a child and existing families.

One of First Choice’s main missions is to ensure that parents have the supplies they need to properly care for their baby, and diapers and baby wipes are a huge part of that mission. In an effort to gather as many diapers and wipes as possible, each year the center hosts its annual Diaper Run, a family-friendly, poker run-style fundraiser that just about anyone can get involved in. Inflation has recently been pushing prices ever-higher and coupled with the still lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is little doubt that right now, the need is great.

“In 2009 J Mar Customs and a group of friends banded together to create a poker run benefit event that would result primarily in a large stockpile of diapers and baby wipes for a local community organization named First Choice Pregnancy Center,” the event website explains of the Diaper Run’s history. “Their effort resulted in the Diaper Run, which is now in its 14th year and going strong.

“Every year the resulting stockpile is significant. Thousands of diapers and several thousands of baby wipes are collected and then distributed to the people (babies) who need them most over the course of the upcoming year,” the website continues. “The Diaper Run event itself is a great time… [it] has truly become a local event. And of course, everybody is welcome, regardless if you drive on two wheels, three wheels, four wheels or more!”

The 14th Annual Diaper Run will take place this September and the cost is just $20 per rider, plus a package of diapers. For passengers, the cost is $15 plus a pack of unscented baby wipes. Registration includes lunch, which will be served at the conclusion of the poker run. Those who would prefer to simply grab a bite instead of riding the run can get in on the lunch for $5 a person. In addition to the ride and food, there will be raffles, prizes and entertainment as well.

First Choice is looking for very specific items this year, with the event website explaining, “Every Diaper Run brings different needs.” At this time, the center has an abundance of some sizes of diapers in their supplies, so First Choice Pregnancy is focusing on the two sizes they are in most need of for the 2022 event. “This year, we are asking for donations of diapers sizes 5 and 6.”

It is also important that all baby wipes be unscented, as scented varieties can cause irritation in some children.

The 14th Annual Diaper Run is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the last bikes must be out on the route by 10:30 a.m. The route begins at Parker’s Kawasaki, 1201 S. Highway 160, and ends at Lisa Bond Real Estate, 3130 S. Highway 160.

For a detailed route map visit www.DiaperRun.us

More information can be obtained by calling Nancy Erwin at 775-513-6207 or the center at 751-2229.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included in the presentation given by BEC Environmental in ...
Environmental consulting group will help water board secure grants for projects
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Water District has been in operation for more than a decade and while the body has managed to accomplish certain items in that time, much of its duties have gone unmet. This was one of the reasons behind the decision to recall all of the water board’s members in late 2021 and essentially reestablish a new board. That board is now is working to remedy previous issues and one path it is pursuing is additional funding sources that can help expand the water district’s ability to meet its mission statement.

 
Nevada still struggling with unemployment claims
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is working through a backlog of unemployment claims amid low staff levels.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 4651 S. Homestead Road, Pahrump's VFW Post #1005 ...
VFW Food Bank needs donations — how you can help
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 is a major hub of activity in the Pahrump Valley, much of which is focused solely on supporting former military members in the community. The organization operates a variety of valuable programs, one of which is its Veterans Food Bank.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High School senior Juan Alvarez (le ...
Beatty student takes 2nd in state VFW art contest
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Juan Alvarez, of Amargosa Valley, a student in Stephen Witten’s drawing class at Beatty High, created his drawing of the face of a combat soldier using charcoal and working without an outline.