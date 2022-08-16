Diaper Run to benefit Pahrump’s First Choice Pregnancy Center

The 14th Annual Diaper Run will take place this September and the cost is just $20 per rider, plus a package of diapers. For passengers, the cost is $15 plus a pack of unscented baby wipes. Registration includes lunch, which will be served at the conclusion of the poker run.

Horace Langford Jr. / Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, Diaper Run participants register for the ride after dropping off diapers. This year's event is set for Sept. 10.

Horace Langford Jr / Pahrump Valley Times The First Choice Pregnancy Center Diaper Run is always a popular event for motorcycle enthusiasts but anyone can get in on the fun, whether they drive a bike, trike, car or truck.

First Choice Pregnancy Center is just one of the Pahrump Valley’s many nonprofit organizations and its services are making a difference in the lives of area residents every day. With free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, counseling and more, First Choice provides an assortment of aid to both those carrying a child and existing families.

One of First Choice’s main missions is to ensure that parents have the supplies they need to properly care for their baby, and diapers and baby wipes are a huge part of that mission. In an effort to gather as many diapers and wipes as possible, each year the center hosts its annual Diaper Run, a family-friendly, poker run-style fundraiser that just about anyone can get involved in. Inflation has recently been pushing prices ever-higher and coupled with the still lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is little doubt that right now, the need is great.

“In 2009 J Mar Customs and a group of friends banded together to create a poker run benefit event that would result primarily in a large stockpile of diapers and baby wipes for a local community organization named First Choice Pregnancy Center,” the event website explains of the Diaper Run’s history. “Their effort resulted in the Diaper Run, which is now in its 14th year and going strong.

“Every year the resulting stockpile is significant. Thousands of diapers and several thousands of baby wipes are collected and then distributed to the people (babies) who need them most over the course of the upcoming year,” the website continues. “The Diaper Run event itself is a great time… [it] has truly become a local event. And of course, everybody is welcome, regardless if you drive on two wheels, three wheels, four wheels or more!”

First Choice is looking for very specific items this year, with the event website explaining, “Every Diaper Run brings different needs.” At this time, the center has an abundance of some sizes of diapers in their supplies, so First Choice Pregnancy is focusing on the two sizes they are in most need of for the 2022 event. “This year, we are asking for donations of diapers sizes 5 and 6.”

It is also important that all baby wipes be unscented, as scented varieties can cause irritation in some children.

The 14th Annual Diaper Run is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration opens at 9 a.m. and the last bikes must be out on the route by 10:30 a.m. The route begins at Parker’s Kawasaki, 1201 S. Highway 160, and ends at Lisa Bond Real Estate, 3130 S. Highway 160.

For a detailed route map visit www.DiaperRun.us

More information can be obtained by calling Nancy Erwin at 775-513-6207 or the center at 751-2229.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com.