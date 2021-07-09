98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Diesel tax workshop set for Wednesday in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 9, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Getty Images Nye County is considering the possible establishment of a local diesel tax and is ...
Getty Images Nye County is considering the possible establishment of a local diesel tax and is inviting members of the public to a workshop on July 14 to learn about the proposal, ask questions and express their opinion.

Some of the most common complaints among those in Nye County center on the condition of the county’s roadways, with both residents and visitors lamenting the abundance of potholes, cracks and crumbling edges but maintaining the thousands of miles of roads in the third largest county in the United States is no easy task and it comes with great cost.

Every year it seems that construction materials continue to rise in price as well and it can cost the county upward of a million dollars per mile to undertake rebuilding projects, leaving the county in a bit of a catch-22 situation. How can the county answer the people’s call for better road conditions without adequate funding?

The answer may lie in a new tax, with Nye County officials broaching the idea of establishing a local diesel tax to help address its constant road maintenance and repair needs. Before any formal action is taken in this direction, however, officials want to know what the public thinks and that is why they are inviting members of the community to head out to an upcoming workshop regarding this very topic.

“Nye County Public Works is hosting a public workshop to ask for public input regarding a possible diesel tax in Nye County,” a news release announced. It goes on to explain that currently, Nye County does not impose a diesel tax to help fund its road projects and this fact may have many scratching their heads in confusion and remarking that they do pay a diesel tax at the pumps located throughout Nye County.

While this may be true, all of the diesel tax dollars paid locally bypass Nye County entirely and instead end up in the coffers of the state of Nevada and the United States government. As such, Nye County officials are now looking into creating a local diesel tax that would help generate funds that could then be put to use in improving the county’s roads.

“We want to discuss some options for better funding our local road maintenance programs in Nye County. We are excited to have this discussion and encourage the public to come by to watch our presentation and ask questions,” the release stated. “Snack and beverages will be available.”

The Nye County Diesel Tax Workshop is set for Wednesday, July 14 at the Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 N. Highway 160 in Pahrump. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. that evening.

Other workshops on this topic are also in discussion for other communities throughout Nye County. Details on those workshops will be published once they are released.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times The local fireworks spectacular was once again put on by l ...
Fabulous 4th of July Fireworks flare over Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

America’s 245th birthday was celebrated with true holiday style during the town of Pahrump’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, which saw a huge turnout of thousands gathered together at Petrack Park for what was one of the largest pyrotechnic extravaganzas in all of Southern Nevada.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Vacation Bible School returns to Pahrump's Salvation Army Se ...
Vacation Bible School returns to Salvation Army
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Salvation Army Pastor Jon Watt is pleased to announce the return of the agency’s Vacation Bible School.

Photo courtesy of NCSO Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly swears in more than two dozen area resi ...
Sheriff’s office certifies Rapid Response Team members
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Several dozen area residents late last month were recognized for their successful participation in a new program formed by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sanders Family Winery will be taken over by the Lion ...
‘Love Letters’ play fundraiser to benefit Pahrump Valley Lions Club
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Anyone looking to enjoy some theatric entertainment while contributing to a good cause will want to mark their calendars for next Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, when the Pahrump Valley Lions Club will take over Sanders Family Winery for a production of “Love Letters.”

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force's inaugural Fourth of July Pa ...
Pahrump Holiday Task Force July 4 activities declared a grand success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Independence Day in the Pahrump Valley was an occasion to remember in 2021, with the Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosting its very first event in celebration of the Fourth of July and hundreds of community members turning out to enjoy all that was available during the group’s festivities.

Getty Images
50th Annual Jim Butler Days celebration rescheduled
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Arts Council approved several grants, including two American Rescue Plan grants, according to a recent announcement. Most of the application periods opened on July 1.

Getty Images On Nov. 21, 2019, the company entered into a 20-year term lease/purchase option a ...
Mining project moves to 2nd phase
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

VR Resources, a Canadian junior exploration company, said that second phase drilling has started at its Reveille silver-copper and gold project near Tonopah, according to the press release.

File photo Brin Gibson, left, chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and John Moran, chairma ...
Critics give Control Board earful over COVID-19 policies for gaming
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Critics of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 health and safety policies enforced by gaming regulators spent 45 minutes urging board mask and vaccination policies be rescinded.