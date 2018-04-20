Discovery Park to host Earth Day event in Pahrump

Local observances for a global event get underway on Saturday, April 21, as the annual Earth-Arbor Day celebration returns to town.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Upwards of 26 agencies, organizations and businesses are taking part in the annual Earth/Arbor Day Celebration at Discovery Park on Saturday April 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event will include hot dogs, water, music and demonstrations. The park is located at 1500 Red Butte Street, off Highway 372.

Discovery Park at 1500 Red Butte Street is the venue for tomorrow’s family-friendly free affair beginning at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than two dozen agencies, organizations and businesses are taking part in the annual event, including the Red Rock Audubon Society, whose stated mission is to promote the enjoyment and protection of birds and other wildlife though recreation, education, conservation and habitat enhancement throughout Southern Nevada and adjacent areas.

The society’s vice president, Carol Cantino, spoke about what Pahrump’s Discovery Park regularly has to offer its visitors.

She noted that the area is quite rich in both plant and animal life.

“Discovery Park is listed as a hotspot on ebird, which is an online database of bird observations,” she said. “There are 178 species of birds reported. To give you an idea of the 178 figure on Discovery Park’s acreage, the entire Red Rock Canyon Recreational area in Clark County has reported 175 species.”

Deborah Woodland, water conservation coordinator for Great Basin Water Co., meanwhile talked about the Arbor Day aspect of the celebration.

“It’s an annual observance that celebrates the role and benefits of trees,” she said in part. Trees remove pollution by sucking up the gases through tiny openings on their leaves. Trees also reduce runoff, help prevent soil erosion, and provide food and habitat for wildlife, among many other valuable benefits.”

Additional activities throughout the day include interactive games, demonstrations and plenty of information on earth-friendly products along with expert tips for planting trees and shrubs.

Free hot dogs, bottled water and Arbor Day tree drawings are also part of the event, along with document shredding, sponsored by Bank of America.

Donations, organizers said, are greatly appreciated.

The site, 1500 Red Butte Street, can be accessed off of Highway 372, just west of Valley Electric Association.

