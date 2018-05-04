Distracted drivers focus of Nevada crackdown

Law enforcement agencies statewide are joining forces and focusing on distracted drivers through May 14, the Nevada Highway Patrol announced.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol will be working diligently to urge motorists to keep your eyes on the road and put away cell phones or other items that cause distractions,” the NHP said in a statement.

“Five seconds is the average time your eyes are off the road while texting. When traveling at 55 miles per hour, that is enough time to cover the length of a football field,” it added.

“The Nevada Highway Patrol is reminding drivers that taking your eyes off the road for even one second can change your life or someone else’s life forever,” the NHP said. “While Nevada law enforcement conducts traffic stops on a daily basis for a multitude of violations, the emphasis for these two weeks in May is distracted driving. Put down the distractions and Drive Safely, Nevada.”

The Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety provides funding for law enforcement agencies to participate in efforts such as these to reduce traffic deaths and injuries on Nevada roadways.