News

Disturbance at DVH leads to arrest

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 1, 2021 - 2:10 pm
 
Lisa Williams
A disturbance at Desert View Hospital has led to the arrest of a Pahrump woman.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Deputy Colton Williams was dispatched to the hospital just after 2 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 13th.

“While enroute, I was advised that the patient, later identified as Lisa Williams, was striking hospital staff with a suitcase filled with items, which was witnessed by multiple employees of Desert View Hospital,” according to the report. “Upon arrival, this was confirmed by hospital staff and a nurse who is a health care provider, and who was struck by Lisa.”

William’s report went on to state that he and additional deputies attempted to have Williams get off of a medical gurney at the hospital, but she allegedly refused the commands, according to the report.

“At this point, Lisa Williams then resisted and violated Nevada Revised Statute 199.280, by willfully and unlawfully resisting arrest by refusing deputies to allow us to handcuff her, in which a short struggle ensued,” the report noted. “While Lisa was in custody, she was also found to be in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 200.481.1A, due to kicking Deputy Murphy in the chest while being placed in the rear of the patrol vehicle. Lisa was then transported to the Nye County Detention Center where she was still being aggressive and fighting with staff. Lisa was then placed into a cell where she then tried grabbing a taser from a deputy.”

As a result of her alleged actions, Williams faces two counts of battery by a prisoner, one count of battery on a protected person and resisting.

She was released on her own recognizance on Tuesday, Feb. 16th, according to the Nye County Detention Center.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Golden Gaming An out-of-state player won $74K from the Pahrump Nugget on Oct. 9.
Golden’s Pahrump properties commemorate anniversaries
Staff Report

Pahrump Nugget Hotel & Casino and Lakeside Casino & RV Park will commemorate their 20th and 22nd anniversaries, respectively, with celebratory dining and gaming promotions March 13 and March 27.

The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas ...
Horsford works to modernize unemployment system technology
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A solution to the major lag experienced by individuals applying for benefits to the state’s unemployment insurance system during the pandemic could be on the horizon.

Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures re ...
Death Valley visitation fell to 820,000 in 2020
Staff Report

Death Valley National Park announced visitation fell to 820,000 people 2020, about half the number of people that visited the park the previous year.

Getty Images
Rally against desert solar projects planned for Saturday
Staff Report

Basin and Range Watch, a nonprofit organization with the slogan “Defending the Desert,” will hold a live and virtual gathering Saturday to bring attention to large-scale solar projects planned for California and Nevada.

California lottery
No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, Feb. 24 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $24 million.

Patrick Connolly/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada is well-known for its outdoor recre ...
Outdoor recreation survey to help shape future projects in Nevada
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What should the future of outdoor recreation look like in Nevada? What should dollars earmarked for the purpose be put toward? What kind of projects do Nevadans want to see over the course of the next few years?

Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Tonopah Liquor Company owners Tiffany and Marc Grig ...
Tonopah Liquor Co., where everybody knows your name
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Tiffany and Marc Grigory were reminded of what kind of town their Tonopah Liquor Company serves when they were forced to close the venerable bar during the pandemic.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Mt. Charleston Elementary School student Yazmine Uribe, cent ...
Pahrump Rotarians provide books to local school children
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An ongoing program to increase literacy rates among area elementary school children has returned, courtesy of the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Lanes along southbound Highway 160 were completely shut down ...
Two-vehicle crash jams traffic along Highways 160, 372
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle collision along southbound Highway 160, just before 12:30 p.m., on Monday, Feb. 22nd.

Getty Images Lessons are aligned with national standards of Common Core Math and Common Core E ...
Credit union offering free financial education
Staff Report

In an effort to help youth become financially savvy, America First Credit Union is launching FUNDamentals, a customizable, financial literacy program created for kindergarten through 12th grade students and teachers.