92°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

DIVAS ON A DIME: Show Dad that you think he’s a real peach

By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 19, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

This weekend we celebrate all the great fathers and father figures in our lives. One way to let them know how much we appreciate them is to make a fabulous dessert that’s just peachy! Or nectarine-y. Your choice.

What’s more delicious than a succulent, juicy, perfectly ripe peach? Nothing. But for my purpose, let’s say a tangy and sweet, caramelized, slightly smoky, grilled peach served with a scoop of velvety vanilla ice cream and a spiced crunchy crumble sprinkled on top. It’s amazing what a little heat can do to elevate a humble peach to a stunning dessert. Simply divine!

Many families have a standing tradition of throwing a barbeque to honor dear old dad. So, a dessert made right on the grill seems perfect. If that’s not your style, or you prefer not to grill in hot weather, this recipe can also be made in the oven. Just bake the peaches at 375°F degrees until they’re softened and follow the recipe as written.

How to pick a perfect peach. When choosing a peach or nectarine, the nose knows. The aroma when they’re ripe is unmistakable. At their peak you can smell them before you see them. Also, look for ones that have a golden yellow base color with no green. The burnt orange blush is simply the color that comes from direct sun exposure. If you give the peach a gentle squeeze, it should have just a little bit of give as fruit that’s very soft and ripe doesn’t grill as nicely as firmer fruit. But be careful, as peaches bruise easily.

Also, choose freestone peaches for easy pit removal. I had some trouble getting the pits out of nectarines and ended out using a paring knife to carefully cut them out.

BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON GRILLED PEACHES

What You’ll Need:

2 tablespoons butter – melted

¼ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch salt

6 to 8 peaches or nectarines

4 teaspoons oil – see *note below

Vanilla ice cream, for serving – optional

Here’s How:

If you’re serving the crumble (below), make that first and set aside. Preheat grill or grill pan to medium heat (about 375°F to 400°F degrees) Clean and generously oil the grill.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, melt the butter. Add the brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and stir to combine. Set aside.

Next, prepare the peaches. Halve the peaches and remove the pits. Brush the cut sides and the skins with oil. Peeling isn’t necessary because the skin will loosen during cooking, but if you want to peel them, knock yourself out.

Place peaches cut sides down, on the grill. Cook peaches undisturbed until grill marks appear, 4 to 5 minutes. Turn the peaches over and cook until tender, 4 to 5 minutes more. Fill the well of each peach with a spoonful of the brown sugar and butter mixture. Remove to a platter when done.

*Note – The oil helps stop the peaches from sticking to the grill. A neutral flavored oil is preferred. Use grapeseed or canola for no flavor or olive oil or coconut oil for a hint of flavor. Coconut is my personal favorite.

GRAHAM CRACKER CRUMBLE

What You’ll Need:

3 sheets of graham crackers, cinnamon grahams are great

¼ cup brown sugar

⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch salt

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Here’s How:

Preheat oven to 350°F degrees. Line an 8 x 8 pan with parchment or use cooking spray. Place graham crackers in a zip-top bag and crush into large crumbs with a rolling pin (or your stressed-out hands in need of a constructive outlet). You can finish this in either a bowl or right in the bag. Add the brown sugar, cinnamon, salt, vanilla, and melted butter. Stir or smush to combine. Place mixture into prepared pan, spreading into an even layer. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until crisp and golden brown. Smell that? It’s all about this crumble.

To serve, top each grilled peach half with a scoop of ice cream and sprinkle crumble on top.

As you enjoy the sweet finale to your Father’s Day celebration, when all the peaches are all gone, Dad can say “You’ve left me s-peach-less.” Sorry. Happy Father’s Day from all of us at Divas On A Dime.

Lifestyle expert Patti Diamond is the recipe developer and food writer of the website “Divas On A Dime – Where Frugal, Meets Fabulous!” Visit Patti at www.divasonadime.com and join the conversation on Facebook at DivasOnADimeDotCom. Email Patti at divapatti@divasonadime.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images T-Mobile experienced a large outage of text and voice service on Monday, June 15, ...
T-Mobile explains cause of major Monday outages
Staff Report

The chair of the Federal Communications Commmission said T-Mobile’s nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was “unacceptable” and that the regulators will investigate.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Mark Seligman, regional VP and general manager of ...
Pahrump casinos reopen for business
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

By the looks of its parking lot, it appears that operations at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino are slowly, but surely, returning to normal, albeit with a few modifications, according to Regional Vice President and General Manager Mark Seligman of Golden Casino Group.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Convalescent plasma is the liquid part of blood ...
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients treats veterans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is partnering with Vitalant Blood Services in encouraging recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma. These much-needed plasma units could save lives of local veterans who might be fighting against the virus in the future.

Newest batch of CASAs sworn in
Newest batch of CASAs sworn in
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There is a silver lining in nearly everything and for Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates, the silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic is the realization that conducting its advocate training courses online is not only quite easy, it has the potential to boost the overall success of the organization as a whole. As a result, the organization is now planning to shift its operations so that all of its training courses going forward are conducted virtually.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck demonstrates a Clar ...
Experts say Nevada still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus cases
By Mary Hynes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When asked about the record numbers of new cases of the coronavirus in Clark County and Nevada, some national and local health authorities agreed on a few key points.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Beatty Town Advisory Board holds its f ...
Beatty board kicks the can
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When Beatty Town Advisory Board Chairman Dick Gardner said that tabling a funding request from Beatty Seniors Inc. looked like “kicking the can down the road,” Marty Campbell, president of the organization, said, “That’s OK. You’re not kicking it very far.”

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Amaranth is an excellent forage crop for chic ...
In Season: Amaranth is the perfect grain for our desert region
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There has been a trend in recent years toward eating less gluten and more ancient grains. I cannot speak to the health benefits of eating this type of diet, but I can tell you that there is an ancient grain that grows very well in our desert climate and poor soils.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Local fire crews responded to a multiple structure fire alo ...
Multiple structures destroyed by fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a number of fires throughout the valley last week.