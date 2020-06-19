89°F
DMV forced to temporarily suspend noncommercial drive tests

Staff Report
June 19, 2020 - 3:11 pm
 
Updated June 23, 2020 - 4:43 pm

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday, June 19 had temporarily suspended all noncommercial driving skills tests statewide after one drive examiner in Las Vegas contracted coronavirus. The tests resumed on Monday.

“We’re taking this brief pause to re-evaluate our protocols,” DMV Director Julie Butler said. “Even though our examiners have been wearing personal protective equipment, the driver and the examiner sit in close proximity during a test. We must continue to put the safety of the public and our employees first.”

The examiner, based at the West Flamingo office, reported feeling ill prior to reporting for work Wednesday, June 17, and has not worked since. The examiner was wearing full personal protective equipment, including a face shield, mask, gloves and gown during all tests performed. Drive tests had resumed on June 15 for the first time since the DMV closed on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case has been reported to the Southern Nevada Health District for investigation. No further information will be released due to ADA and HIPPA privacy laws. Employees and individuals with whom the examiner might have come into contact will be notified by the Health District.

Driving skills tests resumed Monday, June 22. Drive examiners will continue to wear full personal protective equipment. For their own safety and for the safety of the examiners, driving test applicants will now be required, instead of encouraged, to also wear face coverings.

The DMV will continue taking the temperatures of driving test applicants before administering the test and will initiate daily temperature checks of staff starting next week, in addition to precautionary measures such as self-assessments of symptoms.

“We know there is a huge demand for drive tests, and we apologize for this temporary disruption in services while we continually look for the safest and most efficient ways to serve the public,” Butler said.

The drive test area at the West Flamingo office has been cordoned off. The DMV planned a deep cleaning of the facility on Saturday, June 20, during a previously planned closure.

DMV offices remain open for general services.

In a separate development, the DMV announced the reopening of its appointment services to the public and, as of Monday, June 15, the DMV was set to serve only customers with appointments at the offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno.

The change was done to help eliminate the long lines that have formed outside the offices since the DMV resumed limited in-person services June 15. Procedures at rural and commercial offices will not change.

Appointment scheduling for both general services and drive tests are available at on the DMV’s website, dmvnv.com

DMV staff has been making appointments for customers who weren’t served immediately at the field offices.

“We thank our customers for their cooperation over the past week as we took care of those with the most urgent needs,” Butler said in a release on Friday, June 19. “We’re ready to go with appointments, but I want to stress that our other reopening procedures haven’t changed. If you can drive legally, please delay your DMV visit until mid-July or later. Visit our website first.”

THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A large sign at Highway 372 and Lola Lane points toward eme ...
Desert View reports ‘zero trend’ for COVID-19 for part of June
By Tom Rysinski and Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital announced Wednesday, June 17 that there have been zero inpatients with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 at the facility during the month thus far.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and ...
Lawmakers express opposition to plan to resume nuclear tests
Staff Writer

Most of Nevada’s congressional delegation on Wednesday sent a letter to President Trump expressing opposition to efforts to resume explosive nuclear testing at the Nevada National Security Site.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Capriotti's Area Manager Salvatore Carbone said he's ...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The area manager of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop at the Pahrump Nugget has a message for local residents.

Heather Korbulic was the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabil ...
DETR director Heather Korbulic leaving job due to threats
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Heather Korbulic, the veteran state administrator tapped in late April to lead Nevada’s overwhelmed unemployment program at the height of COVID-19 pandemic, will leave the agency “due to threats to her personal safety.”

Courtesy/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Under Nevada’s sagebrush ecosystem conservation progr ...
Novel deal protects habitat, mining jobs near Lovelock
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that Coeur Rochester, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc., and Crawford Cattle, LLC have entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to protect critical sagebrush habitat in Nevada while ensuring continued environmentally sensitive and sustainable mining practices.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.
State gets $70 million for COVID-19 Medicaid patients
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $60,907,584 from the Provider Relief Fund for hospitals in Nevada treating Medicaid patients that represent those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including low-income communities and communities of color.

Getty Images The majority opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was appointed to th ...
Nevada’s equality advocates hail Supreme Court ruling
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Silver State Equality wasted little time Monday celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision which ruled LGBTQ employees are protected from workplace discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Small Business Development Center Counselor Allan Par ...
Well-known local business counselor dies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A longtime counselor for the Nevada Small Business Development Center in Pahrump has died.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The events are part of a series of town halls and webinars ...
Extension programs focus on HR, social media
Staff Report

With small businesses reopening and needing to adjust their operations amid COVID-19 restrictions and economic challenges, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering three different online programs this week to help small businesses with specific challenges.

Getty Images T-Mobile experienced a large outage of text and voice service on Monday, June 15, ...
T-Mobile explains cause of major Monday outages
Staff Report

The chair of the Federal Communications Commmission said T-Mobile’s nationwide, hours-long outage Monday was “unacceptable” and that the regulators will investigate.