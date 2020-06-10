DMV offices to reopen to public on June 15

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Offices will offer only limited services to Nevadans who have been the most affected during the closure, such as those with a driver’s license suspension, no valid form of ID or a newly-purchased vehicle with no license plates.

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen all branch offices in the Silver State beginning Monday, June 15.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we stayed home for Nevada. We are excited to reopen our doors to the public on June 15,” DMV Director Julie Butler said. “What I want to make clear right from the start is that there is no need for most people to rush into the DMV. We are doing a phased reopening. We want to serve those who need it the most during the first 30 days.”

Offices will offer only limited services to Nevadans who have been the most affected during the closure, such as those with a driver’s license suspension, no valid form of ID or a newly-purchased vehicle with no license plates.

Gov. Steve Sisolak welcomed the opening.

“I am pleased to see the Nevada DMV has created a thoughtful, phased-in reopening plan to resume providing services to Nevadans in person across the state,” Sisolak said. “Nevadans have done incredible work to help flatten the curve of COVID-19, and we must continue to take precautions to minimize further spread as we work toward a new normal. The DMV provides a number of services completely online, and Nevadans who can should continue to access services that way.”

Customers should visit the DMV website, dmvnv.com, before visiting an office. Officials say it is more important than ever to use the DMV’s alternate services.

As an automatic extension on expired documents is in effect, other transactions that can wait include personalized plate orders, new resident licensing and registration and Real ID upgrades. Those who do come to the office should be prepared, and customers are urged to visit the website, gather all necessary documents and have forms filled out in advance.

At the offices in Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno, DMV staff will be walking the lines outside the offices and referring customers who can use alternate services or wait until a later time to do so.

Customers who can legally drive should avoid visiting the DMV for at least the first 30 days. Any driver’s license or other DMV document that has an expiration date from March 16 through July 14 has an automatic extension. The DMV website has an extension letter motorists can print and present to law enforcement. There is no rush to renew.

Customers who are served might be asked to wait outside in their vehicle until called. The offices might stop accepting new customers each afternoon depending on demand.

The DMV will follow all social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Nevada Department of Health and Human Services. The department will limit the number of people in its buildings, including staff, to no more than 50% of the building occupancy limit. Customers will not be allowed to wait inside the offices for any extended period.

Customers must adhere to social distancing measures, ensuring 6 feet of physical separation between themselves and others. The staff will be wearing face masks, and customers should wear them as well.

Rural offices will allow only 10 customers inside at one time. Rural offices will serve only customers from their local area. Do not drive from Las Vegas or Reno to rural offices.

The DMV has made several refinements to its initial reopening plans based on feedback from the public.

Appointments and driving skills tests will be available beginning June 15. The department staff, brought back to work May 26, has been contacting customers with previous appointments and has been serving vehicle registration customers on a drop-off basis.

Driving skills tests are resuming this week. Skills tests will be administered by appointment only. No stand-by tests will be allowed. To ensure safety, drive examiners will be wearing full personal protective equipment including face shields, rubber gloves and gowns.

The Department of Motor Vehicles is also implementing two new technology services that were in the planning stages before the COVID-19 closure.

The MyDMV online services portal, at dmvnv.com/mydmv, now allows motorists to set up an account without using a Social Security number. This enables approximately 60,000 Driver Authorization Card holders to have full access to DMV online services including address changes, duplicate licenses and vehicle registration cancellation. MyDMV also now asks all customers to answer security questions as an added security enhancement.

The second new technology service will benefit walk-in customers at DMV field offices. “Mobile Ticket” will allow customers to check in and join the line by using their cell phones to scan a QR code or entering a web address. Mobile Ticket will send text messages showing the customer where they stand in line, allowing the customer to wait elsewhere, even away from the DMV.