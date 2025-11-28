Don’t get stuck: Here’s the schedule of the next GridLiance oversized transports

On Monday, Nov. 17, a semi-truck towing a large transformer upon a trailer labeled "oversized load" was escorted down Highway 160 from Las Vegas and into the Pahrump Valley, causing traffic delays. (Deanna O'Donnell/Pahrump News)

As part of the GridLiance West Core Upgrades project, a large transformer was recently transported over the mountain and into the valley. Drivers can sign up for notifications through Nevada 511 to learn when similar transports will be taking place. (Mikey Roohan/KPVM TV)

GridLiance West has commenced construction on one of its two major transmission line projects in Southern Nevada and as the company works toward its “Core Upgrades”, equipment necessary for the project will be making its way over the Spring Mountains and into the Pahrump Valley.

The first of the major equipment transports was noticed on Monday, Nov. 17, when Pahrump Valley Times readers reported witnessing a larger transformer being moved via a semi-truck bearing “oversized load” signage, followed by an escort of Nevada Highway Patrol vehicles. Others were unfortunate enough to have been caught behind the slow-moving transport, leading to frustrating delays and questions about the upcoming equipment transportation schedule.

The Times reached out to the Nevada Dept. of Transportation to learn when additional oversized loads for the GridLiance project are expected. NDOT Public Information Officer Kelsey McFarland said at this time, transports are expected on Thursday, Dec. 11, Monday, Dec. 15 and Monday, Dec. 22. However, these dates are not necessarily firm, with McFarland noting, “Schedules for these oversized load transports can sometimes shift, so all dates are subject to change.”

Anyone hoping to avoid the delays related to future transports is encouraged to utilize one of NDOT’s publicly available programs, Nevada 511.

“NDOT will continue to share updates through Nevada 511, where users can customize alerts specifically for State Route 160, or any other route,” McFarland said. “You can set up text or email notifications so any time construction activity or an event is planned or happening on State Route 160, you’ll receive an automatic update.”

More information and sign-up options are available at NVRoads.com under My 511.

The projects at hand

GridLiance West is currently undertaking two large-scale projects, the Core Upgrades project and the Johnnie Curve/Beatty Upgrade.

“GridLiance West will upgrade transmission lines and substations in Southern Nevada, replacing existing transmission lines and building new substations that will improve the reliability and resilience of the electrical grid for customers. The new and upgraded infrastructure in Nye and Clark counties will provide dependable power to homes and businesses, reducing service interruptions,” the company details of the Core Upgrades project.

As to the Johnnie Curve/Beatty Upgrade, this project, “…aims to replace aging infrastructure in Nye County, Nevada. A new 230-kV transmission line will be constructed alongside the existing 138-kV line from the Johnnie Corner substation, located about 15 miles north of Pahrump, to the Beatty substation. This project will significantly enhance the region’s energy system, improving power reliability and encouraging further economic development in the community.”

Both projects are expected to reach completion by the end of 2027.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com