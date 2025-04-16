Don’t miss this year’s Progress Edition

64°F
Eric Coleman and Pahrump Valley Times staff
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 16, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Updated April 16, 2025 - 4:44 pm

Progress — as a noun, it can mean gradual betterment or forward movement toward an objective or goal; as a verb, to develop to a higher, better or more advanced stage. And while not incorporated into the formal definition of the word, what’s truly at the heart of progress, is change.

Here in the Pahrump Valley, there are some who embrace the concept of progress with enthusiasm. Many simply accept it as an inevitable part of life. Still others worry that it can lead to the abandonment of tradition or even a shift away from the lifestyle and values that attracted residents to the area in the first place.

No matter how you look at it, though, progress continues to march onward, rendering change with every passing year and transforming the future of the communities we love. So, how has progress affected us in recent months?

This Friday, April 18, our readers will be presented with one of the Pahrump Valley Times’ special annual publications, the 2025 Progress Edition. A “year-in-review” of sorts, the Progress Edition rehashes the major changes that have occurred over the past year or so, touching on subjects ranging from business to housing to government activities and more.

Opening this year’s Progress Edition will be a synopsis of some of the developments that have taken place in terms of recreational facilities in the valley.

For instance, a yearslong improvement project for the Justin Leavitt Skate Park at Ian Deutch Memorial Park has finally concluded, sprucing up a space that sees plenty of use by local residents of all ages. Officials with both the town and county have continued to drive forward development at the Pahrump Fairgrounds and the process of designing the associated community/civics center is underway, which will ultimately answer the big question of just how much that facility could cost. Projects like the Pahrump Splash Pad set for Simkins Park and trailheads on opposite ends of town are being pursued, too, and new land was acquired to provide another baseball field for valley ball players.

We’ll also give readers an overview of the various fees assessed by Nye County that saw raises in the past year, as well as a look back on the two failed ballot questions that were put to voters in 2024 in an effort to increase funding for local road maintenance and repair.

As to business and real estate, new construction has added a variety of commercial buildings, many businesses have celebrated ribbon cuttings or grand openings and more than 400 residential building permits were issued last year, contributing to the current balanced housing market.

And finally, the Progress Edition will highlight what many agree is one of the biggest accomplishments of Nye County in 2024, the adoption of the new “solar ordinance.” This ordinance created requirements for Special Use Permits and development agreements for developers aiming to construct photovoltaic solar generation facilities in Pahrump and throughout Nye County, along with a host of other regulations for the renewable energy industry.

Be sure to pick up your copy of the 2025 Progress Edition, only available in this Friday’s edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.

