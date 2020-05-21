62°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Drive-by birthday for Beatty’s oldest living resident

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 21, 2020 - 3:23 pm
 

Enes Strozzi Wells, Beatty’s oldest living resident, was surprised with a drive-by celebration for her 99th birthday, Friday, May 15.

Family members and friends in cars, on bikes, and on foot paraded by as Enes watched from the porch of her daughter, Julie Watkins’, home, where she is currently living. Two Nye County Sheriff’s deputies led the parade, with Deputy Mark Murphy in a patrol car and Deputy Breanna Nelson on a motorcycle. Deputy Nelson is Enes’ great-granddaughter. Another deputy, Chris Martinez,was at the end of the parade in a patrol pickup.

The patrol vehicles saluted Enes with lights and sirens, and as the other vehicles, many heavily decorated, passed, drivers honked their horns, and people yelled birthday greetings.

Enes Strozzi Wells was born in Beatty on May 15, 1921. Her parents were Cesar Strozzi, an immigrant from Biasca, Switzerland, and his wife, Mary Rose, a Shoshone Indian from the Grapevine Mountains in Nevada.

Enes’ parents lived in Beatty, but also had a ranch at a higher elevation northwest of Beatty where the family would spend summers. Strozzi Ranch, which Cesar established around 1931 and abandoned in 1947, is now part of Death Valley National Park in an area sometimes called “The Nevada Triangle.”

Enes started school in Beatty in a building located behind the Exchange Club. She spent all her elementary school years in Beatty, then attended the Sherman Indian School in Riverside, California. She returned to Beatty High School for her senior year, and graduated with the class of 1941.

She married Thomas Lester Wells in 1947, and they lived in the house that is now used as an office by the Beatty Water and Sanitation District. After a year, they moved to California, but Enes returned to Beatty after her husband’s death in 1991 to be with her sister, Delores “Dolly” Gillette.

Enes and Thomas had two children, Craig and Julie, and Thomas had a son, Gary, from a previous marriage. Enes legally adopted Gary in 2009 when he was 66 years old. Daughter Julie reported that “the entire courtroom broke out in laughter when their case was called.”

Enes has one living brother, Harry, remaining, and one living cousin, Theodore “Bombo” Cottonwood, of Beatty.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Not new or normal
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There are a few phrases lately that just make me want to scream. The first one is “new normal” and I’ll talk about that later. One of the others is, “no fault of our own” and “we’re all in this together,” both of which have a ring of truth to them. Of course, this is not our “fault,” which begs the question, “whose fault is it?” As for the virus itself I am not inclined to buy into conspiracy theories like George Soros and Bill Gates cooked this up with China. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party leadership is focused on blaming Trump. It seems that Pelosi is more concerned about scoring political points than actually dealing with the issue. So as to fault, the virus is a virus while the greater pain we have all felt is the shutdown of our society and economy.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An egg race in Beatty on July 4, 2010 dur ...
Virus deadly to Beatty events
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Among the victims of COVID-19 are Beatty’s two biggest events of the year—the Fourth of July celebration in the park and Beatty Days in October.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artichokes are edible flower buds are not onl ...
In Season: Getting to the heart of the Artichoke
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

I’ve been harvesting artichokes for a few weeks now in my garden. They’re one of the first vegetables that I look forward to harvesting in the spring. These edible flower buds are not only delicious but also provide a brilliant purple thistle-like bloom when left to flower.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times All sorts of people turned out for the latest Fight Fo ...
Judge denies recall group’s request for additional time
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Federal District Court Judge Richard Boulware on Friday, May 15 denied Fight for Nevada’s request to indefinitely extend the 90-day period mandated by state law to gather signatures to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal Under existing law, federal regulators prohibit fina ...
Officials urge letting cannabis firms to access banking system
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a bipartisan coalition of 34 state and territorial attorneys general urging Congress to pass the federal Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which would give legal marijuana-related businesses access to the federal banking system.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The failure of the valves, and the need t ...
Replacing mains a challenge in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many Beatty residents have had to put up with a day or two without water in the last month or so as a crew from Four Point Engineering has worked on replacing alley water mains in parts of the town.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Participating Little Caesars have been asking customers to ...
Little Caesars doing its part to pay it forward
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Little Caesars in Pahrump has worked to deliver pizza to area first responders as part of a national effort to deliver a million pizzas to health care workers and and police and fire crews across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nye County’s law enforcement officers and fire crews have been on overtime to serve the public during the public health crisis.

K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County election workers count mail-in ballots durin ...
Election protection program rolled out for primaries
Staff Report

The Let Nevadans Vote coalition is operating its statewide Election Protection Program during the primaries for the first time this year. Nevadans can call 866-OUR-VOTE to report voting issues.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget has been shuttered since mid-March under ...
Golden announces new safety protocols for its properties
Staff Report

Golden Entertainment, Inc. has announced its “Golden Commitment,” a comprehensive plan that outlines new health and safety protocols and procedures for the company’s hotels, casinos and taverns.