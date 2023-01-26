Driver accused of DUI called 911 because he believed someone was in his car trunk

A Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy reported the driver appeared to be hallucinating and admitted to using meth.

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he allegedly called police and said he believed someone was trapped in the trunk of his vehicle.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 4:45 a.m., deputy Jacob Ray was completing an impound sheet for an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 95 at mile marker 88, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, when dispatchers advised that a driver less than 20 miles from Ray had called 911 because they believed someone was trapped inside their trunk.

Ray later identified the driver as Michael Parr, according to sheriff’s reports.

Contact made

“At roughly 5 a.m., a black Audi A6 pulled over to the side of the highway near the tow truck that was on scene,” Ray’s arrest report stated. “As I started to approach the vehicle, the trunk sprung open. I looked inside and there was no one in the trunk of the vehicle. I then made contact with the driver.”

Hearing voices

Ray reported that Parr’s eyes were darting from side to side and his hands and fingers were shaking as they were talking.

“I told him there was no one inside the trunk, and he said, ‘but I heard voices,’ Parr said in his report. “I then asked him if he had heard voices in the past that were not real and he told me that he had. He then went on to tell me that he just left a hotel north of our location on Highway 95 because he found a child hiding under his bed in the hotel room.”

Suspected drug use

The report went on to state that Ray asked Parr if the child was possibly a hallucination.

“He said no, there was just a kid,” Parr replied. “Based on his hallucinations and his fidgeting movements, I suspected that he may have been under the influence of methamphetamines, based upon my training and experience.”

Parr admitted to using meth, according to the deputy’s report.

“Next, I asked him if he was under the influence of meth right now, and he said yes,” according to the report. “I asked Parr to step out of the vehicle and he complied. I then placed him under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. With Parr’s consent, a blood sample was taken at the Nye County Detention Center in a medical manner.”

There was no evidence uncovered that a child was underneath the bed in his hotel room.

Parr’s bail amount was set at $1,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes