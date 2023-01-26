56°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Driver accused of DUI called 911 because he believed someone was in his car trunk

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
January 26, 2023 - 1:17 pm
 

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he allegedly called police and said he believed someone was trapped in the trunk of his vehicle.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, at approximately 4:45 a.m., deputy Jacob Ray was completing an impound sheet for an abandoned vehicle on U.S. 95 at mile marker 88, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, when dispatchers advised that a driver less than 20 miles from Ray had called 911 because they believed someone was trapped inside their trunk.

Ray later identified the driver as Michael Parr, according to sheriff’s reports.

Contact made

“At roughly 5 a.m., a black Audi A6 pulled over to the side of the highway near the tow truck that was on scene,” Ray’s arrest report stated. “As I started to approach the vehicle, the trunk sprung open. I looked inside and there was no one in the trunk of the vehicle. I then made contact with the driver.”

Hearing voices

Ray reported that Parr’s eyes were darting from side to side and his hands and fingers were shaking as they were talking.

“I told him there was no one inside the trunk, and he said, ‘but I heard voices,’ Parr said in his report. “I then asked him if he had heard voices in the past that were not real and he told me that he had. He then went on to tell me that he just left a hotel north of our location on Highway 95 because he found a child hiding under his bed in the hotel room.”

Suspected drug use

The report went on to state that Ray asked Parr if the child was possibly a hallucination.

“He said no, there was just a kid,” Parr replied. “Based on his hallucinations and his fidgeting movements, I suspected that he may have been under the influence of methamphetamines, based upon my training and experience.”

Parr admitted to using meth, according to the deputy’s report.

“Next, I asked him if he was under the influence of meth right now, and he said yes,” according to the report. “I asked Parr to step out of the vehicle and he complied. I then placed him under arrest for driving under the influence of a controlled substance. With Parr’s consent, a blood sample was taken at the Nye County Detention Center in a medical manner.”

There was no evidence uncovered that a child was underneath the bed in his hotel room.

Parr’s bail amount was set at $1,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Couple found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Death Valley park
Couple found dead from apparent murder-suicide in Death Valley park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An elderly husband allegedly shot and killed his elderly wife who was suffering from severe health problems before turning the gun on himself at Death Valley National Park in an apparent act of murder-suicide, according to a park officials.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks with the Review-Journal on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at La ...
Lombardo raises nearly $2M after winning election
By Jessica Hill Special to the Times-Bonanza

Many companies that donated only to former Gov. Steve Sisolak suddenly opened their checkbooks once Joe Lombardo won the governor’s race in November.

Getty Images
Pahrump breeder plans to convert garage for 30-dog kennel
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A local breeder plans to convert an Oakridge Avenue garage into a dog kennel that could house as many as 30 German Shepherds at any given time.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Alex D'Jon, founder of Nature Health Farms in Pahrump, is in ...
PARTY AT THE FARM: 3rd Annual “Fun”draiser set for Nature Health Farms
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Alex D’Jon purchased land to establish a rural venture in Pahrump in 2019 and area residents will be able to check out all Nature Health Farms has to offer this Saturday during the 3rd Annual Nature Health Farms “Fun”draiser.

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill
Sheriff: ‘Smear campaign’ targets Nye County Captain David Boruchowitz
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill is defending the actions of Capt. David Boruchowitz, saying the officer has endured an ongoing “smear campaign” ever since Boruchowitz arrested a belligerent attendee at a local school board meeting last spring.

Nye County Detention Center
Horizon Market worker charged with embezzlement
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump worker is facing an embezzlement charge after deputies say they viewed a video of the man taking money from his employer’s cash register before fleeing last fall.

Pahrump Valley Times file photo
Nevadans will no longer go to jail for minor traffic offenses
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The new state law decriminalizes minor traffic violations, making them civil infractions and ending the widespread practice of issuing warrants when a driver fails to pay their tickets.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at a previous Veterans Extra ...
5th Annual Veterans Extravaganza set for March
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the patriotic community of Pahrump, veterans are a valued part of the population and are regularly the focus of public events, from fundraisers and festivals to ceremonies and observances. One such event is geared specifically toward connecting the valley’s former military members with much-needed resources and residents will soon have the chance to check out all that will be on exhibit during this year’s Veterans Extravaganza.