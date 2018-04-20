Driver nearly impaled after Pahrump area crash

A local motorist escaped certain death or at least serious injuries after crashing through a fenced property.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A driver somehow received non-life threatening injuries after plowing through a fenced residence Wednesday afternoon April 11. The single-vehicle crash occurred along the 2500 block of Thousandaire Boulevard just after 4 p.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A section of lumber pierced the driver-side windshield of the passenger van, nearly impaling the driver's head. The man was located outside of the vehicle and at the residence when emergency crews arrived on scene.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fire crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Deerskin Street for a suspicious vehicle fire at 8:23 p.m on Tuesday April 10. Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis said there was no one at the scene when crews arrived to find the fully-involved vehicle. The vehicle was also absent of license plates. The exact cause of the fire is deemed suspicious by investigators.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Monday April 16, Pahrump fire crews responded to a structure fire with the Inyo Fire Protection District, in Tecopa Hot Springs. Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis said local crews made good progress assisting Inyo crews in getting the structure fires extinguished.

A local motorist escaped certain death or at least serious injuries after crashing through a fenced property.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said fire crews were dispatched to the multi-acre residence on the 2500 block of East Thousandaire Boulevard, just after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, April 11.

The aftermath of the crash showed the driver of the vehicle, by literal inches, just missed getting crushed and skewered by a large piece of lumber from the fence which broke through the drivers-side windshield upon impact.

“This involved a passenger van versus a wooden fence, with significant damage to both the vehicle and the fence,” he said.

“The driver was found located at the home, where he described several injuries. Medic-3 transported that patient to Desert View Hospital. Valley Electric Association crews were also called to the scene due to damage to a guidewire, securing a utility pole.”

Structure/vehicle fires

One day prior, emergency crews responded to two fires within hours of each other.

The first service call, Lewis said, came in at 4 p.m on Tuesday, April 10.

“We were dispatched for a report of a structure fire along the 3300 block of West Ramona Street,” Lewis said.

“Upon arrival, crews found a double-wide manufactured dwelling with light smoke showing. The fire actually occurred at the rear of what we call the C-side of the home which is the rear side. It appeared to be accidental in nature and we could not rule out the possibility that it was ignited due to the wind and the extension of a controlled burn.”

Roughly four hours later, fire crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Deerskin Street for a suspicious vehicle fire at 8:23 p.m.

Lewis noted that there was no one at the scene when crews arrived to find a fully-involved vehicle with no license plates parked on the side of the road.

“There were no immediate structure exposures, and there was no one around the vehicle,” he said. “There were no occupants and no one claim the vehicle. Crews extinguished the fire without incident and that fire is deemed suspect in nature.”

On Sunday, April 15, first responders were dispatched to two-vehicle collision along East Manse Road at Homestead Road, just after 3:30 p.m.

Lewis said two of the three individuals involved in the crash received minor injuries but declined medical transport to the hospital.

Mutual aid dispatch

On Monday, April 16, Lewis said crews were dispatched for mutual-aid assignment with the Inyo Fire Protection District, in Tecopa Hot Springs for a structure fire, just before 1 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find two-fully involved manufactured dwellings in a windswept fire with the fire extending to the nearby ground cover,” Lewis said.

“Crews made good progress assisting with Inyo crews, and those structure fires were quickly extinguished.”

