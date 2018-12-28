Driver rear-ends sanitation truck in valley

At least one person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision along eastbound Mesquite at Highway 160 on Wednesday morning at 11:30 a m. Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews along with Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene where a late model sedan rear-ended a sanitation truck. The sedan sustained major front-end damage. Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating exactly what caused the accident.