70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

DUI suspected after crash in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 3, 2021 - 2:13 am
 
Misty Kennedy
Misty Kennedy

A local woman who admitted to drinking and driving was taken into custody after being involved in an early morning two-vehicle crash.

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office report, Deputy John Tolle was dispatched to the intersection of Homestead and Gamebird Road at approximately 4:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

“Upon my arrival, I met with Misty Kennedy, who had been cleared by medics,” Tolle’s report stated. “Witnesses to the accident identified Misty as the driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles involved in the accident. While Misty was talking, I could smell heavy odors of alcoholic beverages from her breath.”

The report went on to state that Kennedy struggled to answer basic questions and staggered while walking around.

“I asked Misty if she had any alcohol to drink, and she responded “not enough,” according to Tolle’s report. “Misty admitted she had been consuming alcoholic beverages and admitted to operating a vehicle and being involved in the accident.”

Further, Tolle noted that Kennedy agreed to conduct standard field sobriety tests at the scene.

“I asked the standard medical questions and determined Misty was okay to conduct the test,” according to the report. “Misty was in an accident and the airbags were deployed, however, Misty denied any head injury or anything preventing her from conducting the tests. Misty showed normal pupil size and equal tracking.”

Additionally, the report stated that other tests were also administered on Kennedy, which Tolle noted that the outcomes were not favorable.

“The horizontal gaze nystagmus test showed unsatisfactory results,” he said. “I then administered the walk-and-turn test, where Misty also showed unsatisfactory results.”

Additional tests on Kennedy included the one-leg stand test along with what’s known as the Romberg Balance Test.

Tolle noted that Kennedy displayed unsatisfactory results on both of those tests.

Kennedy was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to police. She was “transported to the Nye County Detention Center where Kennedy agreed to a breath test, the report stated

The report states, “Using the Intoxilyzer 8000 machine, Misty showed unsatisfactory results of up to .220.”

It should be noted that Nevada’s blood alcohol limit is .08 and .04 for commercial drivers.

No serious injuries were reported in the collision.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Karen Swarts, center, is joined to her right by Pediatri ...
Local pediatrician opens health clinic in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After working as a pediatrician for several different medical care providers in Pahrump, Dr. Karen Swarts made the decision to start her own practice this year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken Monday, Aug. 30, this photo shows the construction sit ...
Animal shelter construction underway in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of demand by the public, Nye County began pursuing a new animal shelter in earnest in 2020 and now, the results of that effort can start to be seen by anyone who wishes to drive by the new Nye County Animal Shelter site in Pahrump, with construction underway and crews working steadily to bring what was once a mere concept into reality.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Rebecca Hayword of the NyECC, this screenshot s ...
NyeCC and Nevada Volunteers partner to honor volunteers at virtual event
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Volunteers are a big part of the NyE Communities Coalition, offering their own time, energy and enthusiasm to bolstering the many programs and activities that the coalition brings to the communities it serves.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Occupational Therapy Assistant Thomas Bowen is hosting a gra ...
Pediatric therapy center opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As president and CEO of Pahrump’s Therapy Blocks LLC, Thomas Bowen spent much of this week preparing for the grand opening of his 1360 E. Calvada Blvd., clinic by hanging up colorful characters and images throughout the interior.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A volunteer at the Remote Area Medical Taco Dinner drive-thr ...
Pahrump Remote Area Medical fundraiser hailed a success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Medical services are a necessary part of maintaining health and well-being but for millions of people all around the world, accessing such services can prove very difficult. In many cases, obtaining health care is prevented due to lack of financial ability but even those who can afford health insurance and the associated co-pays and deductibles sometimes have a hard time because there is simply a lack of providers in their area.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Included with agenda information regarding the Community De ...
Nye County in midst of 2022 block grant cycle
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At the start of each new fiscal year, Nye County embarks on the process necessary to obtain funding through the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG, program, which provides the opportunity for both the county itself and other entities to submit applications for the program and right now, Nye County is in the midst of that process.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada Department of Employment, Traini ...
Nye unemployment rate edges higher in July
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s unemployment report released at the end of August shows Nye County carrying the second highest unemployment rate in the state in July.