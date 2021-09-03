DUI suspected after crash in Pahrump

A local woman who admitted to drinking and driving was taken into custody after being involved in an early morning two-vehicle crash.

Misty Kennedy

According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office report, Deputy John Tolle was dispatched to the intersection of Homestead and Gamebird Road at approximately 4:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

“Upon my arrival, I met with Misty Kennedy, who had been cleared by medics,” Tolle’s report stated. “Witnesses to the accident identified Misty as the driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles involved in the accident. While Misty was talking, I could smell heavy odors of alcoholic beverages from her breath.”

The report went on to state that Kennedy struggled to answer basic questions and staggered while walking around.

“I asked Misty if she had any alcohol to drink, and she responded “not enough,” according to Tolle’s report. “Misty admitted she had been consuming alcoholic beverages and admitted to operating a vehicle and being involved in the accident.”

Further, Tolle noted that Kennedy agreed to conduct standard field sobriety tests at the scene.

“I asked the standard medical questions and determined Misty was okay to conduct the test,” according to the report. “Misty was in an accident and the airbags were deployed, however, Misty denied any head injury or anything preventing her from conducting the tests. Misty showed normal pupil size and equal tracking.”

Additionally, the report stated that other tests were also administered on Kennedy, which Tolle noted that the outcomes were not favorable.

“The horizontal gaze nystagmus test showed unsatisfactory results,” he said. “I then administered the walk-and-turn test, where Misty also showed unsatisfactory results.”

Additional tests on Kennedy included the one-leg stand test along with what’s known as the Romberg Balance Test.

Tolle noted that Kennedy displayed unsatisfactory results on both of those tests.

Kennedy was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to police. She was “transported to the Nye County Detention Center where Kennedy agreed to a breath test, the report stated

The report states, “Using the Intoxilyzer 8000 machine, Misty showed unsatisfactory results of up to .220.”

It should be noted that Nevada’s blood alcohol limit is .08 and .04 for commercial drivers.

No serious injuries were reported in the collision.

