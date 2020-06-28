Dust advisory in effect starting Sunday at 11 a.m.

Nye County Department of Planning Division of Air Quality issued a dust advisory for Sunday. The advisory was sent out to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of an increase in blowing dust, as the forecast is calling for high winds in the Pahrump area.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Visibility was low for drivers during a dust storm on Dec. 20, 2017. The National Weather Service in Las Vegas said there was no advisory sent out, as the storm only lasted for a brief time.

Nye County Department of Planning Division of Air Quality issued a dust advisory for Sunday. The advisory was sent out to advise residents and local construction sites of the possibility of an increase in blowing dust, as the forecast is calling for high winds across Nye County and other parts of the state.

The National Weather Service has a wind advisory in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, with the potential for wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph possible across Southern Nevada, including in Nye County. The weather service has also put out a “red flag” warning for the same time period.

According to a release from Nye County, “Airborne dust is a form of inhalable air pollution called particulate matter or PM, which aggravates respiratory diseases. Under windy conditions, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible. They could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Consult your physician if you have a medical condition that makes you sensitive to air pollution.”

According to the release, “County Air Quality officials will continue to monitor conditions and will post any updates.”

For those interested in obtaining air quality forecasts and advisories via email or text through the EnriroFlash service, head to www.enviroflash.org

An air quality index of 101 or more is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups of people.

The county’s release left a list of tips to reduce exposure to dust, including limiting “outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air; exercise, for example, makes you breathe heavier and increases the amount of particulates you are likely to inhale.

People can also keep their windows and doors closed, run their air conditioner inside their home and car to filter out particulates, changing indoor air filters, driving slower on unpaved roads and not taking shortcuts through vacant lots. Area residents can also ride off-road vehicles in approved areas.