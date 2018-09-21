DVH ‘Friday Denim’ fundraiser garners $1,000 for Pahrump’s No to Abuse

The Nevada Outreach Training Organization is one of the Pahrump Valley’s most valuable resources for a wide variety of services and its ability to positively impact people’s lives is bolstered for every donation that comes in.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - Desert View Hospital Chief Executive Officer Susan Davila proudly presented a check to Nevada Outreach Training Organization Executive Director Sally Kerr on Thursday September 6. The hospital's employees raised more than $1,000 to support the nonprofit.

In recent weeks, the nonprofit was the beneficiary of a casual, relaxed event fondly referred to as a “Friday Denim” fundraiser. Hosted by Desert View Hospital, the event brought in over $1,000 to support the organization, specifically its well-known No to Abuse program.

“Desert View Hospital raised $1,087 in donations by employees for No to Abuse. DVH has started a quarterly program of fundraising on behalf of a named charity and No to Abuse was the first,” Nevada Outreach Training Organization Executive Director Salli Kerr detailed. She said such donations, and indeed all contributions, are crucial because they directly affect the clients the nonprofit serves.

“While grant funding comes with some direct client benefit money, there are expenses either outside of the grant scope for payment, or we simply have needs above the awarded amounts,” Kerr said. “These funds can be used to provide items of necessity at the shelter, relocation for victims to supportive family and friends, travel to medical and mental health appointments, mileage and gas cards for victims and many other services. We are very careful to collaborate with other agencies in the community that can provide services so that we are not duplicating services.”

Kerr noted that any local business with employees who must regularly wear business attire could do their own Friday Denim fundraiser too, giving their staff the opportunity to relax their clothing while giving back to the community at the same time.

For more information on the Nevada Outreach Training Organization or No to Abuse call 775-751-1118.

