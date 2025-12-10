DVH introducing AI post-discharge follow-ups

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is just about everywhere these days and now, this technology is being put to use right here at the valley’s local hospital.

This month, Desert View Hospital announced the launch of “Daisy”, an AI program intended to support the post-discharge follow-up process. After hospitalization, patients are always contacted via phone call to check how they are recovering and if they have any concerns. With the implementation of Daisy, these calls can now be conducted by AI, thereby relieving nurses of the requirement to make all of these calls themselves and allowing them to focus on those with post-discharge needs, as well as their other hospital duties.

Of course, not everyone is familiar or comfortable with AI technology, which is why Desert View Hospital is striving to assure residents that the new post-discharge follow-up system is reliable, simple to use and, for those who would prefer a less technological approach, nurses are still available for those post-discharge check-ins.

“A small, rural facility serving an older and close-knit community, Desert View Hospital recognizes the importance of keeping patients informed and comfortable when new tools are put into place,” a news release explained. “In the coming weeks, some routine follow-up phone calls made after a patient leaves the hospital will be conducted by a specially designed AI phone assistant, named Daisy, created by Hippocratic AI. This technology has already been implemented successfully at several affiliated hospitals across the country, receiving strong patient satisfaction and helping clinical teams provide more timely outreach.

Hippocratic AI was founded less than three years ago but already, this company has become a big part of the health care industry. Its first AI agent was launched in September 2024 and today, its technology is utilized by facilities such as the Cleveland Clinic, Moffitt Cancer Center, Northwestern Medicine and many more.

“The new AI assistant will contact recently discharged patients to review instructions, check for any new or worsening symptoms and ensure patients feel confident about their recovery at home,” the news release detailed. “If a patient expresses concern or asks for help at any point, the system immediately connects the patient with a human nurse to continue the conversation.”

Residents who have recently been hospitalized at Desert View Hospital are urged not to mistake post-discharge follow-up calls for spam or sales calls, the hospital emphasized, as they are a key part of the patient care process.

“Calls will clearly identify themselves as coming from Desert View Hospital and the pauses between questions, used by the AI to review information, are normal and designed to allow the patient to move at a comfortable pace. Patients should also be aware that Daisy will never ask for any personal information other than the date of birth for verification,” the hospital noted, adding, “This system is not a replacement for its dedicated nurses or caregivers. Instead, it enhances their ability to stay connected with more patients and respond quickly to those who need personal attention.”

“Growing up in a small town in Montana taught me the value of genuine connection and that remains at the heart of how we care for patients at Desert View Hospital,” hospital CEO Susan Davila remarked. “As we are introducing this new follow-up system, we want our community to know that it is simply an added layer of support. Nurses and caregivers are still here, still engaged and still dedicated to the personal touch our patients rely on.”

If patients are questioning the legitimacy of a call from Desert View Hospital or would prefer to speak directly with hospital staff, call 775-751-7500.

