News

Easter celebration set for April 3 in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
March 26, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, the Easter Bunny can be seen handing out ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, the Easter Bunny can be seen handing out eggs to children at the Community Easter picnic in 2018. This year's event, set for April 3, will be a bit different as it is being held as a curbside pickup due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

With Easter just over a handful of days away, the Easter Bunny is preparing to make a special trip to the Pahrump Valley the day before the holiday, where he will be stopping by the Community Easter Meal Curbside Pickup to greet the hundreds of attendees that are anticipated to make their way through the event on Saturday, April 3.

The Community Easter celebrations have been a regular tradition in the valley for many years, drawing 1,000-plus residents each year for an afternoon of fun and excitement. Then 2020 came and for the very first time, event organizers were forced to cancel due to the appearance of the COVID-19 pandemic in the local community, a fact that came with sore disappointment. With the entire state shutting down and concerns about the rapid spread of the virus impacting nearly every aspect of life, however, there was simply no way for the Easter festivities to be put on.

Now, one year later, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is overjoyed to be able to resume its tradition and bring back this beloved community event. With the help of the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, the task force has spent the last few weeks pulling together all of the details and setting out their plan for a safe public event, and the residents from all around town are invited to hop on over to the Community Easter Meal Curbside Pickup and get in on the fun.

One of the main missions of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is to bring people together over a meal and while there will be no picnic in the park this year, with everyone sitting down en mass as a big group, there will still be plenty of delectable goodies for attendees to sink their teeth into.

Pahrump Holiday Task Force Chair Linda Wright detailed that 800 meals are set to be prepared for the event, with picnic style eats that will include barbecued chicken leg and thigh sections, baked beans, baked potatoes and cookies. Each meal will be fully cooked and then prepackaged in to-go containers so that the feast can be consumed immediately without any heating necessary, or it can be taken home to be enjoyed.

Of course, Easter always calls to mind brightly colored and decorated Easter eggs jam-packed with all sorts of candy and surprises and no event in celebration of the occasion would feel truly complete without them. Thousands of Easter eggs have been prepared for the Community Easter Meal event as well, with event organizers loading them into goodie bags to be handed out to youngsters as their families drive them through the event venue next Saturday. In addition, there will be a plethora of informational materials included, giving residents a good overview of some of the many businesses and services that are available to them in the Pahrump community.

The Community Easter Meal Curbside Pickup will be held as a drive-thru event and attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles as they make their way through the line. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

For more information contact Wright at lwright.la.vfw@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Convention Center and Union Plaza parking lots ...
Block grant projects reprioritized by Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year, Nye County commissioners had the opportunity to submit four applications for the fiscal year 2021 Community Development Block Grant Program but with several million dollars in funding requests submitted by various entities throughout the state of Nevada, and not enough money to cover them all, the applications were back before commissioners this month for review to determine which of the four should be designated as of highest priority.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada AG's Office is hosting a series entitled Convers ...
Get familiar with the Nevada AG’s Office
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What role does the Nevada Attorney General’s Office play? What is the scope of its functions and duties? Over what does the Nevada AG’s office have jurisdiction? What kind of programs and services does it offer Nevada residents?

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Hypno Comics owner George Chase is hosting a grand opening f ...
Comic shop to open at its new location
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local residents will have the opportunity to meet Hollywood actor Sam Jones, as Pahrump’s Hypno Comics is hosting a Saturday, March 27 grand opening at its new location on 720 East Street beginning at 10 a.m.

Tom Rysinski/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Racers line up for technical inspections in Las Veg ...
Off-road racing returns to Nye in May
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Best In The Desert, the World Hare and Hound Championship is scheduled to take place in Tonopah from May 21 through May 23, according to the press release.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents and staff at Inspirations Senior Living were joine ...
Pahrump COVID-19 Prayer Service offers solace and hope
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was a solemn and yet inspirational afternoon at Inspirations Senior Living Center as those who call the assisted living facility home gathered with staff and members of the general public for the COVID-19 Prayer Service.

Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal Execution chamber at the Nevada State Prison in Carson City
Death penalty ban proposed in Nevada Legislature bills
By Bill Dentzer and Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A pair of bills in the Nevada Legislature would ban the death penalty in Nevada, but they face an uncertain future even among Democrats.

Getty Images Nevada experienced the fourth largest weekly decrease in the price of gasoline th ...
Gas prices at a high, but stable
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nevadans have seen an increase in prices at the pump over the last month with a rise of 35 cents a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in the period.

Brad White
Phone prankster suspect arrested by NCSO
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A series of phone calls to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line, led to the arrest of a local man.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Youth can have a big impact on the legislative process and ...
4-H to offer virtual classes on Nevada’s legislative process
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The legislative process is one of the key cornerstones of American government, giving rise to the laws that regulate our way of life but all too often, citizens, particularly youth, have little understanding of just how that process works. Next month, however, the 4-H Youth Development Program will provide young Nevadans with a virtual six-class series aimed at teaching them all about the legislative process and how they can make an impact on statewide policies being developed at the legislative level.

STEVE SEBELIUS: There should be no roadblocks to voting
STEVE SEBELIUS: There should be no roadblocks to voting
By Steve Sebelius Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A bill by Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson that would make mail voting the default in Nevada would make casting ballots easier — a good thing.