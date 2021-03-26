Easter celebration set for April 3 in Pahrump

With Easter just over a handful of days away, the Easter Bunny is preparing to make a special trip to the Pahrump Valley the day before the holiday, where he will be stopping by the Community Easter Meal Curbside Pickup to greet the hundreds of attendees that are anticipated to make their way through the event on Saturday, April 3.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo, the Easter Bunny can be seen handing out eggs to children at the Community Easter picnic in 2018. This year's event, set for April 3, will be a bit different as it is being held as a curbside pickup due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

The Community Easter celebrations have been a regular tradition in the valley for many years, drawing 1,000-plus residents each year for an afternoon of fun and excitement. Then 2020 came and for the very first time, event organizers were forced to cancel due to the appearance of the COVID-19 pandemic in the local community, a fact that came with sore disappointment. With the entire state shutting down and concerns about the rapid spread of the virus impacting nearly every aspect of life, however, there was simply no way for the Easter festivities to be put on.

Now, one year later, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is overjoyed to be able to resume its tradition and bring back this beloved community event. With the help of the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, the task force has spent the last few weeks pulling together all of the details and setting out their plan for a safe public event, and the residents from all around town are invited to hop on over to the Community Easter Meal Curbside Pickup and get in on the fun.

One of the main missions of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is to bring people together over a meal and while there will be no picnic in the park this year, with everyone sitting down en mass as a big group, there will still be plenty of delectable goodies for attendees to sink their teeth into.

Pahrump Holiday Task Force Chair Linda Wright detailed that 800 meals are set to be prepared for the event, with picnic style eats that will include barbecued chicken leg and thigh sections, baked beans, baked potatoes and cookies. Each meal will be fully cooked and then prepackaged in to-go containers so that the feast can be consumed immediately without any heating necessary, or it can be taken home to be enjoyed.

Of course, Easter always calls to mind brightly colored and decorated Easter eggs jam-packed with all sorts of candy and surprises and no event in celebration of the occasion would feel truly complete without them. Thousands of Easter eggs have been prepared for the Community Easter Meal event as well, with event organizers loading them into goodie bags to be handed out to youngsters as their families drive them through the event venue next Saturday. In addition, there will be a plethora of informational materials included, giving residents a good overview of some of the many businesses and services that are available to them in the Pahrump community.

The Community Easter Meal Curbside Pickup will be held as a drive-thru event and attendees are asked to remain in their vehicles as they make their way through the line. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 at the NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

