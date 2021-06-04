86°F
Ebert welcomes passage of education-related bills

Staff Report
June 4, 2021 - 12:40 am
 
Getty Images For Nevada students, this Assembly Bill 38's passage will create new and diverse ...
Getty Images For Nevada students, this Assembly Bill 38's passage will create new and diverse opportunities for work-based learning.

The Nevada Department of Education welcomed the passage of Assembly Bills 38 and 417, signed into law May 25 by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

AB 38 revises provisions relating to career and technical education and work-based learning.

The bill reduces the burden on Nevada’s school districts and provides more flexibility for each district to engage stakeholders to implement and improve their CTE programs.

Stakeholders will be able to ensure students have access to high quality CTE pathways that prepare them to succeed in Nevada’s workforce.

For Nevada students, this bill will create new and diverse opportunities for work-based learning. All high school students will be able to earn credit toward graduation through most work-based learning experiences, such as internships. Nevada’s businesses and organizations will continue to provide students with hands-on education, including but not limited to the Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Bank One of Nevada, Newmont Gold Corporation and the City of Sparks.

“I am thrilled at the passage of Assembly Bill 38 and I want to thank the governor and Legislature for recognizing the opportunities that it will open up for our students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert said. “When our school districts are empowered to create well-rounded work-based learning programs, our students graduate with the skills they need for long-term success.”

Assembly Bill 417 revises provisions related to school buses and will result in improved safety for Nevada students. This bill provides that school bus inspections will be completed on an annual basis and adds language regarding re-inspection of vehicles. The bill was brought forth by the Nevada Department of Education to inform decisions regarding the health of a school vehicle fleet.

“The safety of Nevada’s students is our number-one priority,” Ebert said. “With the passage of Assembly Bill 417, the governor and Legislature have helped create a streamlined process that will ensure our students have safe transportation to and from school.”

