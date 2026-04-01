EDITORIAL: Government should work for the people, not against them

We need leaders who understand that the success of our state depends on all of its communities.

Art for Recovery blends the beauty of artwork and hope

Candidate filing has ended, and our slate of choices has been determined for the upcoming primary election. As Nevada heads into critical local, gubernatorial, and congressional races, the direction of our state is on the ballot. And for rural communities, the choice couldn’t be clearer: continue down a path of expanding government and top-down mandates, or elect leaders who respect local economies, responsible budgeting, and the backbone industries that keep rural Nevada alive.

If Democrats gain more control, they won’t suddenly change course, they’ll double down.

That means more spending without accountability. More regulations written with urban priorities in mind. And more policies that may sound good in theory but fall short in practice for rural families, small businesses, and agricultural producers.

We’ve seen the blueprint and suffered.

Their approach prioritizes centralized decision-making over local input. It assumes what works in Las Vegas will work in Ely or Pahrump. It treats small-town businesses like they have the same margins and resources as large corporations. And it places additional burdens on industries like agriculture, mining, and energy; the industries that support rural Nevada.

If that approach continues, rural communities won’t just be overlooked but they’ll be left behind.

There is another path forward.

Across the country, we are seeing what strong, accountable leadership can achieve. At the federal level, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has refocused on core priorities that matter to rural America: supporting farmers and ranchers, expanding market access, strengthening domestic food supply chains, and cutting unnecessary red tape that holds producers back.

Programs that invest in rural infrastructure, improve access to capital for small producers, and prioritize American-grown products are making a real difference. These are the kinds of policies that recognize agriculture not as an afterthought, but as a cornerstone of our economy and national security.

Republicans believe in a simple but powerful principle: government should work for the people, not against them.

That means keeping budgets under control so future generations aren’t burdened by irresponsible spending. It means creating an environment where small businesses can grow, hire, and thrive, especially in communities where every job matters. And it means standing with our farmers, ranchers, and rural industries instead of regulating them out of existence.

The upcoming elections will determine whether Nevada follows that path or moves further toward policies that concentrate power, expand bureaucracy, and overlook the unique needs of rural communities.

Do we want a government that listens to rural Nevada or one that assumes it knows better?

Do we want policies that strengthen our local economies or ones that make it harder to operate a small business, run a ranch, or pass on a family operation?

Rural Nevada has always been resilient. But resilience shouldn’t be mistaken for unlimited capacity to absorb misguided policy.

We need leaders who understand that the success of our state depends on all of its communities. This election is an opportunity to choose that kind of leadership.

Joe Burdzinski is President of the Nye County Republican Club.