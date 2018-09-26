Effort seeks to assist rural areas

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking feedback on a plan to increase access to capital in rural areas by streamlining regulations for four rural development loan guarantee programs.

USDA website USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeking feedback on a plan to increase access to capital in rural areas by streamlining regulations for four rural development loan guarantee programs.

The changes will simplify the application process for four rural development loan guarantee programs that provide funding to start, improve and expand businesses and build critical infrastructure. They also will incorporate modern lending practices, accelerate the loan approval processes and increase the amount of capital available in rural communities.

The programs include the Community Facilities Guaranteed Loan Program, the Water and the Waste Disposal Guaranteed Loan Program among others.