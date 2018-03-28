Effort seeks to help entrepreneurs

The U.S. Small Business Administration created the SBA Franchise Directory earlier this year, which has streamlined the process for entrepreneurs looking to access capital.

The U.S. Small Business Administration created the SBA Franchise Directory earlier this year, which has streamlined the process for entrepreneurs looking to access capital.

The SBA Franchise Directory is updated every other week to keep it current and has added 566 new brands since the new policy was announced, bringing the total eligible brands to 2,566.

Potential franchises interested in being listed on the directory should email copies of their franchise disclosure document, the franchise agreement (or license or other types of agreement), and any other documents that the franchisor will require the franchisee to execute to franchise@sba.gov

There are no fees for franchises that want to be added to the directory.

It is accessible to everyone by visiting the SBA’s website at www.sba.gov The SBA provided details in a recent announcement.