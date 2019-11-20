47°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

Effort seeks to reduce Nevada wildfire risk

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Office of Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service finalized a landmark agreement that calls on state and federal agencies to increase their collaborative efforts to reduce the risk and impacts of catastrophic wildfire.

Through the Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement, the agencies will jointly identify priority landscapes, coordinate investments, and carry out projects that improve the health and productivity of forest, rangeland, and wildlife habitat, prioritizing investments for the greatest impact. The goal is to achieve landscapes that are more resistant and resilient to wildfire and other disturbances for the benefit of Nevada’s citizens and wildlife.

“This agreement reaffirms our commitment to a collaborative response to Nevada’s wildfire risk and sets up a framework for implementing effective interagency work moving forward,” Sisolak said in a Nov. 15 news release that provided details.

Threats to Nevada’s ecosystems continue to increase at a high rate. Large-scale wildland fires are one of the greatest threats to Nevada’s landscape and are occurring with increasing size, severity, and frequency. Significant increases in invasive annual grasses compound Nevada’s fire challenges, alter ecological functions, degrade habitats for wildlife, and reduce forage for livestock.

To address these threats in Nevada and other states, the Forest Service in 2018 announced a new strategy to work more closely with states to identify landscape-scale priorities for targeted treatments in areas with the highest payoffs.

The Forest Service has since signed shared stewardship agreements with eight states. The Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement is the first to include the U.S. Department of Interior’s Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as signatories.

“Through the Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement, the State of Nevada, the Forest Service, BLM, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will expand our working relationships to pursue the right work in the right place at the right scale,” U.S. Forest Service Intermountain Regional Forester Nora Rasure said in a statement. “Because catastrophic wildfire threatens all of our shared values, our initial focus will be creating landscapes that are more resistant and resilient to wildfire and other disturbances for the benefit of Nevada’s communities, rural economies, and wildlife.”

The Nevada Shared Stewardship Agreement identifies two specific goals: First, state and federal agencies will identify a list of initial projects to reduce fire risk and target completing two landscape-scale, multijurisdictional projects by the end of 2021. Second, by 2025, the parties will work to increase the annual number of acres treated by 50 percent, through active management on state, county, private, tribal or federally administered lands.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Photos: Showcasing the history of American flight
By Briana Erickson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The showcase of military firepower is expected to draw more than 200,000 over two days, so attendees are advised to arrive early at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for bus service.

National Weather Service A look at the storm as it was developing earlier this week as shown in ...
Winter storm moving through region near Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

The first major snowstorm of the season was heading toward the mountainous regions near Pahrump, prompting a winter storm warning starting today for an area that includes the Sheep Range, the Spring Mountains, Red Rock Canyon and areas of neighboring Inyo County.

Assemblyman Chris Brooks gives remarks ahead of two DC fast electric vehicle chargers going liv ...
Electric vehicle charging station goes live in Southern Nevada
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Two DC fast chargers were added at Terrible’s Road House in Jean, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas, as part of the Nevada Electric Highway initiative.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, Nov. 16 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $7 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times David Blacker, executive director of the Death Valley Natur ...
Conservation work continues at Scotty’s Castle
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Scotty’s Castle, located in the northern region of Death Valley National Park, has been closed since Oct. 18, 2015 when almost three inches of rain fell on the Scotty’s Castle area in Grapevine Canyon.

Nevada Highway Patrol Claranisha Alexis Johnson of Glendale, Arizona, was killed in the Nov. 4 ...
Details emerge on fatal wreck north of Beatty
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

A driver who died when her car collided with the tractor-trailer rig in rural Nye County earlier this month was identified Monday as a 21-year-old Arizona woman.