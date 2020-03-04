Effort to recall Gov. Sisolak in signature gathering phase

The effort to recall Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is now officially in the petition gathering phase, with leads identified for each of Nevada’s 16 counties and Carson City.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fight for Nevada was formed last year with the goal of recalling Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. The organization is now in the petition signature gathering phase.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Fight for Nevada was formed last year with the goal of recalling Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. The organization filed in mid-February with the Nevada Secretary of State's office.

In Nye County, Savannah Zimmerman has been named as county lead and she has been out and about all over the Pahrump Valley in the last two weeks collecting the signatures of those who participated in the gubernatorial race in 2018.

The organization driving the recall effort is a political action committee that has dubbed itself Fight For Nevada, which filed its notice of intent to recall with the Nevada secretary of state’s office on Feb. 14. This marked the start of the 90 days the organization has to amass more than 240,000 signatures, with the deadline set for May 14.

Fight For Nevada’s website provides an overview of why the organization was formed and the reasons behind the group’s desire to remove Sisolak from office. Included are grievances against a variety of laws passed by the Nevada Legislature and signed into law by Sisolak last year, including the “Red Flag” laws that have been gaining so much attention across the state, as well as others such as laws regarding abortion regulations, those that require motorists to submit odometer readings when registering their vehicles and more.

As detailed on the Fight For Nevada website, there are several locations throughout Nye County where voters can assist in the effort by signing the petition. These include:

■ Gevas Defense, 1361 Geoffrey Street in Pahrump. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

■ Petrack Park, Silver State Chili Cook-off in Pahrump. Hours are Saturday and Sunday, March 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

■ Pahrump Swap Meet at the VFW Post #10054, 4651 Homestead Road in Pahrump. Hours are Saturday, March 21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

■ Mike’s Rubbish and Recycling, 116 S. Main Street in Tonopah. Hours are each Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

■ Round Mountain Library, 73 Hadley Circle in Round Mountain. Hours are Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

■ Shoshone Market, 1 Willow Street in Round Mountain on Saturdays. No specific hours have been listed.

Zimmerman said she has plans for setting up a booth at various locations in Pahrump throughout the month of March as well. These locations include:

■ Highway 160 near Highway 372, in the Smith’s parking lot, near Super Pawn. Hours are March 12, 19 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

■ Corner of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, near the Bob Ruud Community Center. Hours are March 5, 9, 16 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

■ Corner of Pahrump Valley Boulevard and Calvada Boulevard. Hours are March 7 from 7 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Just over the county border in Esmeralda County, Troy Shipley has been named county lead with Jeffery Hicks taking the role of co-lead. According to Fight for Nevada’s website, petition signing locations for Esmeralda County include:Barbarossa and Bear LLC, 106 Crook Street in Goldfield. Hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the month of March.

Esmeralda Market, Mile Marker 8, Highway 264 in Dyer. Hours are Fridays from 12 to noon. Signers should ask for Charlie.

Fish Lake Valley Community Center, Highway 264 in Tonopah. Hours are only for Saturday, March 7 beginning at noon.

Others in Fish Lake Valley can also call Jeanette Nutchler to schedule an appointment to sign the petition. Call 775-572-6004 or 406-465-4929.

The organizers behind the movement to have Sisolak removed from office are also offering to arrange for volunteers to bring petitions directly to those who would like to sign but may be unable to do so at the above listed locations. Those interested in having a petition brought to them can call 775-340-9620 or 775-309-7865 to make those arrangements.

The Fight For Nevada website emphasized that any petitions found online are not valid. Petitions must be signed in person for the signature to be counted toward the recall effort.

For more information visit www.FightForNevada.com

Those interested in learning more about the effort in Nye County or volunteering can contact Zimmerman at recallsisolak@gmail.com

