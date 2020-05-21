62°F
Election protection program rolled out for primaries

Staff Report
May 21, 2020 - 3:22 pm
 

The Let Nevadans Vote coalition is operating its statewide Election Protection Program during the primaries for the first time this year. Nevadans can call 866-OUR-VOTE to report voting issues.

Let Nevadans Vote is a coalition dedicated to protecting voting rights. Member organizations include the ACLU of Nevada, Silver State Voices and Battle Born Progress. The coalition will monitor the hotline and send observers to monitor in-person polling places during early voting and on Primary Election Day.

“We’re here as a resource for Nevadans exercising their right to vote,” ACLU of Nevada Policy Director Holly Welborn said. “These are unprecedented circumstances for an election in Nevada. This is the state’s first election cycle with automatic and same-day voter registration, and most people in the state are not used to voting by mail.”

With so many recent changes to Nevada’s voting procedures, Let Nevadans Vote is eager to act as a watchdog for any implementation issues and to make sure every eligible voter has the chance to cast a ballot.

In 2019, the Nevada Legislature passed Assembly Bill 345, a voting rights package that codifies electoral best practices and will empower Nevadans with greater access to their right to vote while securing our elections. With these reforms, there are far fewer scenarios in which a Nevadan will be turned away from the polls.

Assembly Bill 345 allows county and city clerks to designate polling places where anyone registered in their county or city may vote. Voters can register or update their registration online. With extended deadlines, voters can register online during the early vote period and on Election Day.

AB345 created the ability for Nevadans to register on the day of an election. This will combat voter suppression by preventing Nevadans from being turned away because of clerical errors or missing arbitrary deadlines.

Anyone can request absentee ballots for all elections, rather than having to request every election. This is a huge benefit for anyone deployed overseas, folks with disabilities and the elderly.

The 2020 election is the first major election to take place since Nevada voters approved Automatic Voter Registration in 2018.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Not new or normal
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There are a few phrases lately that just make me want to scream. The first one is “new normal” and I’ll talk about that later. One of the others is, “no fault of our own” and “we’re all in this together,” both of which have a ring of truth to them. Of course, this is not our “fault,” which begs the question, “whose fault is it?” As for the virus itself I am not inclined to buy into conspiracy theories like George Soros and Bill Gates cooked this up with China. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party leadership is focused on blaming Trump. It seems that Pelosi is more concerned about scoring political points than actually dealing with the issue. So as to fault, the virus is a virus while the greater pain we have all felt is the shutdown of our society and economy.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An egg race in Beatty on July 4, 2010 dur ...
Virus deadly to Beatty events
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Among the victims of COVID-19 are Beatty’s two biggest events of the year—the Fourth of July celebration in the park and Beatty Days in October.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Artichokes are edible flower buds are not onl ...
In Season: Getting to the heart of the Artichoke
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

I’ve been harvesting artichokes for a few weeks now in my garden. They’re one of the first vegetables that I look forward to harvesting in the spring. These edible flower buds are not only delicious but also provide a brilliant purple thistle-like bloom when left to flower.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times All sorts of people turned out for the latest Fight Fo ...
Judge denies recall group’s request for additional time
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Federal District Court Judge Richard Boulware on Friday, May 15 denied Fight for Nevada’s request to indefinitely extend the 90-day period mandated by state law to gather signatures to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal Under existing law, federal regulators prohibit fina ...
Officials urge letting cannabis firms to access banking system
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a bipartisan coalition of 34 state and territorial attorneys general urging Congress to pass the federal Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which would give legal marijuana-related businesses access to the federal banking system.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The failure of the valves, and the need t ...
Replacing mains a challenge in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many Beatty residents have had to put up with a day or two without water in the last month or so as a crew from Four Point Engineering has worked on replacing alley water mains in parts of the town.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cesar and Mary Rose Strozzi in the pea patch at Strozzi Ranch.
Drive-by birthday for Beatty’s oldest living resident
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Enes Strozzi Wells, Beatty’s oldest living resident, was surprised with a drive-by celebration for her 99th birthday, Friday, May 15.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Participating Little Caesars have been asking customers to ...
Little Caesars doing its part to pay it forward
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Little Caesars in Pahrump has worked to deliver pizza to area first responders as part of a national effort to deliver a million pizzas to health care workers and and police and fire crews across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nye County’s law enforcement officers and fire crews have been on overtime to serve the public during the public health crisis.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget has been shuttered since mid-March under ...
Golden announces new safety protocols for its properties
Staff Report

Golden Entertainment, Inc. has announced its “Golden Commitment,” a comprehensive plan that outlines new health and safety protocols and procedures for the company’s hotels, casinos and taverns.