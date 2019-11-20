Electric vehicle charging station goes live in Southern Nevada

Two DC fast chargers were added at Terrible’s Road House in Jean, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas, as part of the Nevada Electric Highway initiative.

Assemblyman Chris Brooks gives remarks ahead of two DC fast electric vehicle chargers going live Thursday Nov. 14, 2019 at Terrible’s Road House in Jean, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas, marking the fifth such station in the state. Courtesy NV Energy

Two DC fast electric vehicle chargers went live Thursday Nov. 14, 2019 at Terrible’s Road House in Jean, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas, marking the fifth such station in the state. Courtesy NV Energy

A Tesla electric car is seen charging before the dedication first electric car charging station along U.S. Highway 95 Tuesday, March 1, 2016, in Beatty. The station is the fist of many planned charging facilities throughout the state. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @davidjaybecker

The Nevada Electric Highway got its latest charge recently with the addition of the first Interstate 15 location.

Two DC fast chargers were added Thursday at Terrible’s Road House in Jean, about 30 miles south of Las Vegas, marking the fifth such station in the state.

The Jean station will allow electric vehicle owners to charge their vehicle at a faster speed, reaching approximately 80 percent charge in 20 to 30 minutes.

The fast chargers offer two different connector types, which are able to charge most of the electric vehicles currently on the market.

The Electric Highway initiative, which launched in 2016, is a partnership involving the Governor’s Office of Energy, Nevada utilities and local businesses, where electric vehicle charging infrastructure is installed at cost-effective and strategic locations throughout the state.

There are charging stations on U.S. Highway 95 in Fallon, Hawthorne, Tonopah and Beatty. There also is a station under construction in Indian Springs. That one is scheduled to be online in February.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft is excited about the first station in Southern Nevada tied to the initiative.

“This new stop for electric vehicle charging as drivers cross the border between Nevada and California is the first Clark County stop for clean cars,” Naft said. “I look forward to working with my commission colleagues to bring more carbon-free transportation to Southern Nevada in an effort to help meet our climate goals.”

One more station could be added near the junction of I-15 and U.S. Highway 93, with the selection of a possible site underway.

Other corridors of the Electric Highway include U.S. 95 between Las Vegas and Reno, Interstate 80, U.S. 93 and U.S. Highway 50.

NV Energy is working to develop 13 additional charging sites throughout Nevada, with completion planned by the end of 2020.

Funding for the Electric Highway project comes from a combination of Office of Energy support through its allocation of the Volkswagen settlement and utility partners throughout the state. Plans call for 30 charging station sites across Nevada.

“We recognize that the transportation sector is a significant source of emissions so as we continue to convert our fleet to electric, I look forward to seeing those EVs travel emission free, throughout Clark County, knowing that there are charging stations available, starting in Jean, and all along Nevada’s Electric Highway,” Naft said. “We’re committed to introducing more carbon-free transportation options that will help meet the climate goals set by our legislative partners and governor.”