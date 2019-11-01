Emergency calls: Man transported after stabbing

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a residence along the 1300 block of Bruce Street after a reported stabbing just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Mechanical failure appeared to be the cause of a vehicle fire on Oxbow Avenue just before 11:30 am on Sunday Oct. 27. Though the vehicle was a total loss, no injuries were reported.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A total of three individuals were displaced following an apartment building fire along the 1000 block of south Potro Drive on Sunday Oct. 27, just after 7 p.m. The fire extended into the attic space and spread horizontally into two additional units. Both units were quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported, according to Fire Chief Scott Lewis.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a residence along the 1300 block of Bruce Street after a reported stabbing just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis said the unidentified man was stabbed multiple times.

“Crews arrived to find a male who had apparently had been stabbed at least three times,” Lewis said. “The injuries and mechanisms were consistent with trauma criteria. That patient was transported to Mercy Air Base 21 and subsequently was flown to UMC Trauma. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is investigating that incident.”

Fire destroys vehicle along roadway

On Sunday, Oct. 27, fire crews were summoned to the area of Oxbow Avenue for a reported vehicle fire, just before 11:30 a.m.

“Crews arrived to find a crossover style vehicle with the passenger compartment fully involved,” Lewis said. “There were no immediate exposures, as the vehicle was on the roadway at the time of the fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is thought to be mechanical failure.”

Structure fire

Later on Sunday, fire crews responded to the 1000 block of south Potro Drive for a reported apartment building fire at approximately 7:16 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find a one-story triplex with smoke showing from the roof,” Lewis said. “Crews investigated and found a fire in an interior wall space, that had extended up into the attic space and had spread horizontally into two units. Both units were quickly extinguished. They were also determined to be uninhabitable due to the repairs required. The cause of the fire is leaning toward accidental, with the probability the misuse of a fireplace. There were a total of three individuals displaced. No injuries were reported.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes