Emergency calls: Pahrump Valley crews respond to fires, motorcycle crash

It was a very busy past few weeks for area fire crews as they responded to numerous emergency service calls.

A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and truck at the intersection of Homestead and Manse Roads prompted a Mercy Air response just after 5 p.m. On Friday June 28.

Pahrump Fire crews were dispatched just after midnight on Wednesday June 26th for a report of a structure fire along the 3800 block of Weld Avenue.

No serious injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Basin Avenue and Lola Lane just after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday July 10.

A medical helicopter gets ready to land in Pahrump near the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle near Manse and Homestead roads on June 28.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched just after midnight on Wednesday, June 26 for a report of a structure fire on the 3800 block of Weld Avenue.

“Crews arrived to find heavy fire conditions on the second floor of a two-story house under construction,” Lewis said. “Crews attempted to commence an interior attack, but they had no immediate access, therefore they had to commence a defensive exterior attack using master streams and Tower Ladder One to get above the fire as the roof was also involved. Crews determined that the residence was unoccupied, and controlled the fire within approximately 30 minutes after arrival. The fire is suspect in nature and under investigation. There were no injuries.”

Firefighter injured

Also on Wednesday, fire crews were dispatched for another reported structure fire on the 1400 block of West Irons Street just before 12 p.m.

“Crews arrived on location to find a shed at the rear of the property that was well involved,” Lewis said. “There were immediate exposures, and crews commenced a quick attack on the fire and controlled it within short fashion. One firefighter was injured when he was struck in the head by an object. He was transported to the local hospital and later released. The investigation revealed that the cause of the fire is thought to be accidental in nature, related to an unauthorized controlled burn.”

Unauthorized burn/downed powerlines

Later in the day, fire crews were summoned to the 1300 block of West Horn Street for a brush fire just after 4:30 p.m., where they arrived to find a slow-moving grounds cover fire right next to a residence.

Crews quickly extinguished that fire without further extension.

The cause of the fire was also an unauthorized controlled burn.

On Friday, June 28, fire crews responded to the 2600 block of East Gamebird Road for a downed powerline at approximately 5 p.m.

“A person driving a commercial forklift was hauling some materials along the street, and as it did so, it was in an elevated position and pulled the power lines down across the roadway,” Lewis said.

As the lines remained energized at the time, Lewis said crews awaited the arrival of Valley Electric Association workers who re-secured the lines without incident.

No injuries were reported.

Mercy Air response

At roughly the same time of that incident, Lewis said fire crews responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Homestead and Manse roads.

“The initial report was that the motorcycle burst into flames post-impact and that there were two critically injured persons,” he said. “Due to the extent of injuries sustained by the two riders, it was deemed that flight was required, thus two Mercy Air helicopters landed along Manse Road. Patient care was transferred to Mercy Air crews and both patients were flown to UMC Trauma. The accident is under investigation with the sheriff’s office.”

Also on Friday, fire crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 160 and CAAS Road just before 10 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find the accident as described,” Lewis said. “The occupant had self-extricated and was eventually placed under the care and custody of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.”

