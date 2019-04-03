Employment program assists veterans

Thinkstock The grants provide services to assist in reintegrating homeless veterans into the labor force with meaningful employment and in stimulating the development of effective service delivery systems.

The U.S. Department of Labor Veterans Employment and Training Service announced the availability of approximately $13.5 million in Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program grants.

The Veterans Employment and Training Service anticipates awarding grants that will range from $100,000 to $500,000 each.

Applicants are encouraged to design programs that address the employment challenges faced by eligible veterans in consultation with apprenticeship programs, industry, employers, and employer associations to identify the skills needed for family-sustaining jobs and careers.

The grant program is the only federal, nationwide program that focuses exclusively on the employment of veterans experiencing homelessness. More is available on the Labor Department website.