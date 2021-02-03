EmployNV offers resources for employers, job seekers

With today’s business environment complicated by COVID-19, University of Nevada, Reno Extension will offer free online town halls on EmployNV and its business hubs. An English-language session will be held Feb. 3, and a Spanish-language session will be held the following Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times EmployNV Business Hub – Elizabeth McDaniels, business services ambassador.

EmployNV offers counseling services and a variety of online information, including data on the state’s labor market, to both employers and those seeking employment. Its two business hubs, located in Clark County, connect employers to free resources and access to the public workforce development system, which provides a wide range of tools, training and funding through federal programs.

The hubs are staffed with experts who know how to help employers navigate today’s complex business issues and unlock resources of which they might not be aware. EmployNV is a joint effort of the state’s Department of Business &Industry, and Nevada Workforce Connections in the southern part of the state and Nevadaworks in the north.

“EmployNV offers a real comprehensive package of information and services,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “For small business owners, there is a tremendous amount of data and assistance that can really help them recover and grow. For individuals, it can help them target a long-term career, rather than just a short-term job.”

In addition to the online town halls, Extension will offer free webinars, an English-language session on Facebook for businesses Feb. 5 and a Spanish-language session on taxes for businesses Feb. 12.

The town hall, “Meet EmployNV and its Business Hubs,” is at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, for English speakers and at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, for Spanish speakers. Panelists include Small Business Administration Deputy District Director Saul Ramos (English session) and outreach/marketing specialist Alfredo Cedeno (Spanish session), Nevada Department of Business &Industry Deputy District Director Marcel Schaerer, EmployNV business hub business services ambassador Elizabeth McDaniels, Extension business development instructors Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas and Extension research associate Mike Bindrup.

The English-language webinar, “Facebook Business Basics,” is 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5. Mendez will discuss creating Facebook business pages, exploring Facebook business basic settings, insight analysis, advantages and disadvantages of paid advertising on Facebook and strategic tips to grow your fan page community.

The Spanish-language webinar, “Business Entities and Taxes,” is 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 12. Salas will discuss how to start a business or a legal entity in Nevada, the different tax structures at the federal level, the advantages and disadvantages of tax rates and the importance of deductible income and expenses.

Both the town halls and the webinars usually run about an hour.

To register for the Feb. 3 English-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AP4YvFJkTiq_zEWURoODtw

For the Feb. 5 English-language webinar, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_x1qRCQjzTKWO250H3PD2fg

For the Feb. 10 Spanish-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jkVaCMBaQemW9ryRWAeq1

For the Feb. 12 Spanish-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lFr7PjQIQR2YbT0G3-eoKA

Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event. For more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev. There are also other resources at the website to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu