News

Enrollment open now for prepaid tuition program

Staff Report
January 8, 2021 - 8:38 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Numerous plans and payment options are available to fit all budgets and timelines, and plan options are available for newborns through ninth-grade students.

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s office on Thursday announced open enrollment for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, which will end Friday, April 30.

The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program helps Nevada’s families affordably prepare their children for higher education by offering future in-state college tuition at today’s prices. The program offers various payment plans to help meet the diverse needs of families across the state.

Established in 1997, the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program has helped 22,230 Nevadans plan and save for higher education and is one of only 12 prepaid tuition programs in the country. The program is a qualified 529 plan, which means Nevadans get the tax advantages of a 529 savings plan.

“Recent studies have shown that nearly 60% of all jobs in the U.S. economy require a higher education,” Conine said. “This data underscores the importance to Nevada families that planning for higher education is essential to support future generations and the workforce to come.”

Benefits of the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program include locking in future college tuition at today’s tuition prices, paying in-state rate of credit hours at both two-and four-year Nevada public colleges or universities, transferable benefits nationwide to eligible out-of-state or private universities and contract rates starting as low as $39 per month.

Five plans are available, including three university plans, a community college plan and a combination community college/university plan. Payment options for plans include a one-time lump sum payment, five-year monthly payment plan, 10-year monthly payment plan and an extended monthly payment plan.

To enroll or learn more about the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, log on to NVigate.gov or call the program directly at 702-486-2025.

Rose Humbert/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Springs Chapter DAR members and Pahrum ...
High school students benefit from donations
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A longtime community organization dedicated to education, literacy and beyond, provided much-needed assistance to local high school students in recent weeks.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Pahrump Senior Center

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken in December 2020, this photo shows a small portion of ...
State’s COVID testing now screens for new variant
Staff Report

The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory has begun screening people for the B.1.1.7. variant of the novel coronavirus, state COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Chief of Tasting Dr. Mark Pandori said at Wednesday’s briefing on the state of the pandemic in Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
A few new characters now roaming Goldfield
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Goldfield has new welcome signs in the form of donkeys thanks to a federal grant awarded by Travel Nevada, a state agency that promotes Nevada as a travel destination.

Facebook In addition to various experts who will present the Zoom sessions, short recorded pres ...
UNR taking Cattlemen’s Update to Zoom for two days
Staff Report

The University of Nevada, Reno will host the annual Cattlemen’s Update virtually via Zoom Jan. 12-13. For more than 40 years, the University has held several sessions across Nevada in January to provide ranchers with current research-based information about issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of their businesses and Nevada’s cattle industry.

Henry Brean/Las Vegas Review-Journal Da-ek Dow Go-et, left, and Wheeler Peak reflect in the wat ...
Annual EPA grant will be used for water projects
Staff Report

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection on Tuesday announced that $1 million in Clean Water Act grant funds provided by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency will be used to complete 11 projects to reduce “nonpoint source pollution” and improve water quality across the state.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times On Wednesday, Dec. 30, area tier-1 health care workers recei ...
Local Tier-1 workers receive COVID-19 vaccine
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local health care workers received the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine late last month.

Civic engagement will be topic of humanities series
Staff Report

Nevada Humanities has been awarded $50,000 by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation as part of a new national initiative, “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation”, which will explore civic participation as it relates to electoral engagement in a multivocal democracy.

Dakota White
Shotgun discharge prompts NCSO response
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

What started out as an early evening barbecue resulted in the arrest of two Pahrump brothers late last month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Preliminary applications for the Community Development Block ...
Nye County accepting applications for coronavirus block grant
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is currently accepting applications for the second and third rounds of Community Development Block Grant funding that have been made available to communities across the United States as part of the CARES Act.