Enrollment open now for prepaid tuition program

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s office on Thursday announced open enrollment for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, which will end Friday, April 30.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Numerous plans and payment options are available to fit all budgets and timelines, and plan options are available for newborns through ninth-grade students.

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s office on Thursday announced open enrollment for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, which will end Friday, April 30.

The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program helps Nevada’s families affordably prepare their children for higher education by offering future in-state college tuition at today’s prices. The program offers various payment plans to help meet the diverse needs of families across the state.

Established in 1997, the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program has helped 22,230 Nevadans plan and save for higher education and is one of only 12 prepaid tuition programs in the country. The program is a qualified 529 plan, which means Nevadans get the tax advantages of a 529 savings plan.

“Recent studies have shown that nearly 60% of all jobs in the U.S. economy require a higher education,” Conine said. “This data underscores the importance to Nevada families that planning for higher education is essential to support future generations and the workforce to come.”

Benefits of the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program include locking in future college tuition at today’s tuition prices, paying in-state rate of credit hours at both two-and four-year Nevada public colleges or universities, transferable benefits nationwide to eligible out-of-state or private universities and contract rates starting as low as $39 per month.

Five plans are available, including three university plans, a community college plan and a combination community college/university plan. Payment options for plans include a one-time lump sum payment, five-year monthly payment plan, 10-year monthly payment plan and an extended monthly payment plan.

To enroll or learn more about the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, log on to NVigate.gov or call the program directly at 702-486-2025.