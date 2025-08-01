PHOTOS: Equipping area schools for the next academic year

Valley Electric's Fill the Bucket volunteers handed out lists of the items needed for the event, making it easy for shoppers to head inside area stores and pick up a few supplies to help out. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

As schools prepare to welcome students back to the classroom after summer vacation, those within the Valley Electric service territory have been given a big boost thanks to the co-op’s Fill the Bucket School Supply Drive. An annual event aimed at gathering as many school supplies as possible, this year’s Fill the Bucket took place Saturday, July 26 and event organizers were delighted with the overall result.

“At Valley Electric Association, giving back is at the heart of what we do. As a cooperative, we believe in supporting the communities we serve, especially our students. Fill the Bucket is just one way we can come together to ease the burden on families and help ensure every child starts the school year with the tools they need to succeed,” VEA Community Relations Representative Samantha Harris told the Pahrump Valley Times.

“This year’s Fill the Bucket event was a tremendous success,” she continued. “We saw incredible support from our employees, ambassadors, community partners and generous neighbors. The response and generosity from the public truly showed the power of this community. We are grateful to everyone who helped make it such a meaningful day.”

Harris reported a total of 11 buckets – the kind that carry electrical linemen up to the wires – were filled over the course of the event, each one packed with essentials like notebooks, pencils, crayons, backpacks and more. In addition to regular supplies like this, VEA’s Fill the Bucket event also collected commonly used classroom items like sanitizing wipes, tissues, Ziploc bags, wireless computer mice and over-the-ear headphones. To help fill in any gaps in the supplies once they had been sorted, the $2,500 in monetary donations received during the course of the event was utilized.

These supplies are now destined for schools all across the co-op’s service territory. In the Pahrump area, schools include Mount Charleston Preschool, Manse Elementary, Hafen Elementary, Floyd Elementary, J.G. Johnson Elementary, Rosemary Clarke Middle School and Pahrump Valley High School. Supplies are also being donated to the Amargosa schools, Beatty schools, Sandy Valley schools and Dyer Elementary School.

It was a huge team effort with many people who came together to create such a successful endeavor. Harris was quick to highlight those who took part, remarking, “I am truly grateful for the time and dedication of our volunteers. I do not take it for granted that each of them gave up their Saturday morning and endured the summer heat to support their community.”

Manning the booth at Smith’s were Francine Wood, Christie Fivella, Lexi Martinex, Alexa Duarte and VEA Ambassadors Larry and Judy. Over at Albertsons, Cristian Orozco, Amber Crotty, Jerry and Jessica Zimmerle and VEA Ambassadors Steve and Robert handled the booth. Taking donations at Walmart, always the busiest site for the event, were Rebecka Yount and Shawn Yount, Cassy Sykes, Mike Geoffroy, Deanna O’Donnell, Luis Lira and VEA Ambassador Marlene.

“Our roving reporter Rebecca Oscarson updated Karen Jackson on KNYE Radio and our rovers Josh Stringer and Donny Cleveland helped with set-up, take-down and picking up supplies throughout the event,” Harris added. “Valley Electric CEO Robby Hamlin and his wife Debby also came out. Our packing and sorting team consisted of DeAnna Greene, Amy Carlson and VEA Ambassadors Tina and her husband Rod, Linda, Suzanne, Steve and Robert. Many of our staff members also generously contributed supplies and monetary donations.

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to every person and business who made this event possible, including our VEA staff and ambassadors for their hard work and big hearts, our amazing community partners Smith’s, Albertsons and Walmart, Karen Jackson at KNYE Radio for her live updates and support, the vendors who contacted us wanting to be a part of the effort, Nye County Commissioner Bruce Jabbour for donating a handful of backpacks, Jason Ernest from Mountain West Lawyers for donating a trunk full of supplies and of course, every community member who stopped by to donate supplies or contribute. We couldn’t do this without you!” Harris concluded.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com