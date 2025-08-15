81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Ethics Commission to host candidates briefing ahead of 2026 campaign season

The Nevada Commission on Ethics offers a Campaign Season Compliance Resources reference sheet t ...
The Nevada Commission on Ethics offers a Campaign Season Compliance Resources reference sheet that includes commonly encountered questions and an overview of the do's and don'ts for public officials seeking re-election or election to another office. (Courtesy of Nevada Commission on Ethics)
More Stories
Nevaeh Miller, 18, remains in custody, with bail, for charges in connection to the murder of Jo ...
Miller remains in custody with bail
Sheriff Joe McGill confirmed Nye County Animal Services is taking care of the animals, as the c ...
Local animal sanctuary owner arrested on multiple counts of animal abuse
The upcoming Pahrump Valley Little League fall season, set to begin on September 20, has alread ...
Discounted registration offered for Pahrump Valley Little League fall season
Nathan Adelson Hospice
Nathan Adelson Hospice celebrates Make a Will Month
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 15, 2025 - 4:40 am
 
Updated August 15, 2025 - 6:43 pm

When it comes to sitting public officials running for re-election or election to another office, there are all kinds of rules one must follow and when those rules are not adhered to, the Nevada Commission on Ethics (NCOE) is often asked to step in. However, as NCOE Executive Director Ross Armstrong noted, it’s far better for the commission to educate candidates beforehand and help prevent any such problems from arising in the first place.

“The commission focuses on education and outreach as part of its statutory duties,” Armstrong remarked in a press release issued this month. “We would much rather invest time in prevention and answer questions from public officials proactively than to have to process complaints where a public official has strayed from the law.”

To that end, the NCOE is getting ahead of the 2026 election cycle by offering two informational outlets for those planning to campaign, a compliance guide and an online briefing session with the commission this September.

“With campaign season heating up, the Nevada Commission on Ethics is providing more resources to public officials running for elected office,” the NCOE announced. “The commission’s new Campaign Season Compliance Resources Guide lists the do’s and don’ts of official government action and campaigns and includes examples from recent ethics commission advisory and complaint cases.”

The compliance resources guide is a three-page reference sheet that provides an overview of some of the situations and questions most commonly encountered during election cycles.

For instance, those who are running for re-election or another office may wish to endorse a certain candidate or ballot measure, which can lead to ethics violations if not done correctly. Candidates must make it “abundantly clear” that their endorsement is personal and not in their official capacity, the resources guide states, adding, “Avoid endorsements that appear to be coming from your government office or suggest the agency itself supports the candidate or measure.”

“Can I wear campaign gear at work?” and “How do I avoid ethics violations while campaigning on social media?” are two other questions addressed in the resources guide, along with “Can I host a campaign event at a government building?” and “My supervisor asked me to help with campaign activities. Isn’t that against the law?”

The guide goes on to list a variety of NCOE cases and opinions that candidates may also find helpful as they prepare for their bid for re-election.

Even with this overview of common inquiries readily available, many public officials intending to seek re-election next year may still have questions about proper campaign practices, so the NCOE will be holding an online session via Zoom.

“In addition to the new compliance resources, the commission will be hosting a Candidates and Campaigns Virtual Briefing on Sept. 9 at 12:15 p.m.,” the NCOE stated. “The briefing will cover campaigns and ethics compliance basics to assist public officials in avoiding ethics trouble in 2026.”

To register for the upcoming Candidates and Campaigns Virtual Briefing visit tinyurl.com/3sbd4mw7

The Campaign Season Compliance Resources Guide can be found at tinyurl.com/287puymd

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Nevaeh Miller, 18, remains in custody, with bail, for charges in connection to the murder of Jo ...
Miller remains in custody with bail
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

Attorney’s request to release on her own recognisance denied.

Vacant land, particularly areas with salt cedars or other vegetation that provide shade, is oft ...
Private land squatters law adjusted
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The “Jabbour” amendment requires homeless to immediately vacate land their are illegally occupying.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

Scams cause anxiety and create mistrust about important institutions. Here are some examples and what to do about them.