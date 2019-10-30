33°F
News

Event to support Nye’s Search and Rescue unit

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 30, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

For many years, members of Nye County’s Search and Rescue unit have devoted their time to help those in precarious situations.

At present, the agency can use some assistance in the form of monetary donations.

As such, Pahrump’s KNYE 95.1 FM, radio station owner Karen Jackson is holding a Radiothon on Friday, Nov. 1 and Saturday, Nov. 2.

Jackson noted that search and rescue crews ran into an unforeseen circumstance at last month’s Pahrump Fall Festival, where, as vendors, they sell their popular roasted corn at Petrack Park.

“They could not sell their roasted corn at the fall festival, because their order did not come in, and that is their big fundraiser for the year,” Jackson said. “I decided to do a Radiothon for them on November 1st and 2nd, because search and rescue is very important in our county and they are really hurting right now. I really want to help them so I’m reaching out to the community. The radiothon will happen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

Per its website page, the Nye County Search and Rescue unit was established in 1963 with its first set of volunteers.

Over time, the unit’s membership has continued to grow as Nye County’s population expanded.

The agency is a volunteer arm of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, tasked with performing, conducting, and coordinating search and rescue operations within the county.

“The unit is trained by the sheriff’s office to provide vital search and rescue services for the residents of Nye County, which encompasses approximately 18,159 square miles of diverse and sometimes very remote rugged terrain,” the website noted. “Southern Nye County Search and Rescue also performs sheriff’s office special assignments for community events such as Halloween traffic control, fall festival parking assistance and additional tasks.”

Those interested in making a monetary donation during the Radiothon can call 775-990-4951.

“Or you don’t feel like writing a check, you can drop off money to search and rescue volunteers who will be stationed at Saddle West and the Pahrump Nugget from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday,” Jackson said.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

