Ex-Nevada AG Adam Laxalt files to run for US Senate

By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 16, 2021 - 1:29 pm
 
Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a Nevada Republican Party press confer ...
Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a Nevada Republican Party press conference at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Laxalt is a potential candidate for the U.S. Senate in 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt has filed to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

The Sunday filing with the Federal Election Commission further confirms Laxalt’s long-expected bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

If there was any doubt about whether Laxalt would run, Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas erased it at a political fundraiser in Northern Nevada on Saturday.

“Right now, the Democrats are in charge in Washington, but we’re gonna change that come 2022, and that change starts right here in Nevada when Adam Laxalt sends Cathy Cortez Masto packing home for Nevada,” Cotton said at the Laxalt-sponsored Basque Fry in Gardnerville.

Laxalt, who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018, made no reference to his expected candidacy at the event, but Cotton said the former attorney general would probably have an “exciting announcement in the days ahead.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

THE LATEST
 
First federal water shortage declared for Lake Mead
By Blake Apgar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Lake Mead will experience its first federally declared water shortage next year. The declaration will force Nevada to slash its allocation of Colorado River water in 2022.

Police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle at Craig Road and Martin Luther King Bo ...
First 7 months of 2021 the deadliest in 10 years on Nevada roads
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Through July there have been 208 traffic-related fatalities on state roads, a 31 percent increase over the same period last year, data from the Nevada Department of Public Safety revealed.

Jeremy Aguero, a principal analyst with Applied Analysis, speaks during the Las Vegas Global Ec ...
Las Vegas economy on a roll, but long-term concerns exist, speaker says
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Southern Nevada’s economy has been on a major rebound, but concerns remain about the area’s long-term outlook, analyst Jeremy Aguero said Friday during the Las Vegas Perspective event.

A county map of the United States and Puerto Rico shows percentage change in population from 20 ...
Census: Nevada ranks high in diversity, Hispanics fuel growth
By Michael Scott Davidson Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

An increase in Hispanic residents spurred growth in Nevada over the past decade, as the state’s white population fell to under 50 percent.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Veterans Memorial was filled with area residents ...
Purple Heart Day marked with solemn ceremony in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Without the courageous men and women who have stepped up to serve in the U.S. armed forces, both those who have fought battles and those who have supported the ones on the front lines, the United States would not be what it is today.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Name: Maddy Boruchowitz Parent: David & Stephanie Boruchowi ...
Miss Pahrump Pageant returns to Saddle West
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Six talented young women are vying to take home the Miss Pahrump Pageant crown this year.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Logan Gernet, Valley Electric Association’s Vice Presiden ...
Regional wildfires impacting Valley’s power supply
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Valley Electric Association’s Vice President of Engineering, Operations, and Power Supply, Logan Gernet has previously worked at several different utility companies over the years.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Northbound Blagg Road was shut down for more than two hours ...
Commercial truck drops its load onto Highway 372
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

No injuries were reported after the driver of a Pahrump Valley Disposal truck spilled its load while trying to negotiate the roundabout at Highway 372 at Blagg Road, just after 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9.