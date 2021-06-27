105°F
Excessive heat warning for Pahrump through Monday

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 27, 2021 - 11:24 am
 
A sign marks the entrance to Death Valley National Park, Calif., in July 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Joiurnal)
Visitors walk the salt flats at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park in California. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Badwater Basin, as seen from Dante's View, in Death Valley National Park. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures reached 127 degrees on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

The National Weather Service announced an excessive heat warning for Pahrump and surrounding communities through Monday evening.

High temperatures are forecast to reach 107 on Sunday and Monday until 9 p.m., according to the weather service. Some areas could reach up to 110 degrees in Southern Nevada.

For those traveling to Death Valley, expect to see temperatures up to 121 degrees on Sunday.

The weather service is reminding people to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun. People should also try and stay in air conditioning and make sure to check on relatives and neighbors.

Also, pets and children should never be left unattended in vehicles in any circumstance.

Temperatures are set to decrease starting on Tuesday. Also, a chance of precipitation begins on Tuesday and through Friday for Pahrump.

