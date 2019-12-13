Expanded hours at Pahrump Veteran Service Office

Veterans and their families in Pahrump and Nye County have a more convenient way to connect to benefits and programs earned through military service, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services announced.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file Pahrump Veterans Service Officer Brandi Matheny is pictured in conversation with a local veteran. She is a key resource for former military personnel seeking to obtain their benefits.

The Pahrump Veteran Service office has expanded its hours and is now open five days a week. Until now, the Pahrump office was open part-time, three days a week, with the nearest full-time office in North Las Vegas, more than 60 miles away, the Dec. 10 announcement stated.

The Pahrump office is located within the Nye County Offices at 1981 E. Calvada Blvd., Suite 110.

Brandi Matheny serves as the full-time veterans service officer. She is a resident of Pahrump and has worked as a veterans service officer for the Nevada Department of Veterans Services for six years. She is very knowledgeable and passionate about helping eligible veterans and their families access earned federal benefits, the announcement stated.

In the 2019 legislative session, Nevada lawmakers approved the funding included in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s executive budget for three additional veterans service officer positions to serve Nevada’s rural areas.

As a result, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services was able to expand outreach in Pahrump and Fallon. The Nevada Department of Veterans Services will soon bring on the third new position, to serve as both a veteran women’s program coordinator and as a veterans service officer.

Matheny is available on a walk-in basis or by appointment, on an as-needed basis, based on her schedule. The Pahrump office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with walk-in hours from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. She may be reached at 775-751-6372, the announcement stated.