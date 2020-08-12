Extension focuses this week on loan resources, streaming

University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering an online town hall and a webinar this week to help inform small business owners of resources available to them and how using streaming video can help them to market their businesses.

University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering an online town hall and a webinar this week to help inform small business owners of resources available to them and how using streaming video can help them to market their businesses.

Wednesday’s town hall will focus on resources available to help small businesses get started and survive, including the Small Business Stabilization Forgivable Loan Program, loan applications and approval. Friday’s webinar will focus on how live streaming videos can help market a business, and the dos and don’ts of creating them.

Both the town hall and the webinar are free, and there will be English-language and Spanish-language sessions.

The events are part of a series of town halls and webinars for small businesses, “Coping With COVID-19,” being offered each week. The town halls begin with a presentation on a given topic, and then participants network with one another and drive the discussion. The webinars provide information on specific topics to help entrepreneurs and businesses plan strategically, adapt and succeed.

The town hall, “Finding Funding and Better Planning: Small Business Resources,” is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 for English speakers and at 2 p.m. for Spanish speakers. Panelists include Rick Damian, housing and neighborhood services manager for the City of North Las Vegas; Noe Gonzalez, business advisor from Prestamos; Small Business Administration Deputy District Director Saul Ramos (9 a.m. session) and outreach/marketing specialist Alfredo Cedeno (2 p.m. session); and UNR Extension business development instructors Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas and research associate Mike Bindrup.

To register for the Aug. 12 English-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hlN1W98bQouAWFxjLR-c1A. For the Spanish-language town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_m5IeXVHDTgK0ObX7JnIDgA.

The webinar, “Live Streaming for Business,” will be held 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14 for English speakers and at 11:30 a.m. for Spanish speakers. Mendez and Bindrup will discuss the importance of live streaming for a small business; how and when a small business needs to go live; creating a script prior to going live; types of live streaming and different platforms; and useful tips for going live effectively, including light, connectivity, sound and framing.

“Live streaming is often more advantageous than simply creating videos, if the business owner knows when to go live and why,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “It can be a very effective marketing tool for businesses just starting out and for existing businesses looking for new ways to market themselves. So, this week’s webinar will provide the basics for those who may want to give it a try.”

For the Aug. 14 English-language webinar, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mIHPGwJqRhuYo8qWZqXMYA. For the Spanish-language webinar, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z2COQ17DRreMG3KTWJK1qA.

Both the town halls and the webinars usually run about an hour. For more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev. There are also other resources at the website to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu.