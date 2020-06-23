77°F
Extension programs focus on HR, social media

Staff Report
June 23, 2020 - 11:14 am
 
Updated June 23, 2020 - 9:02 pm

With small businesses reopening and needing to adjust their operations amid COVID-19 restrictions and economic challenges, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering three different online programs this week to help small businesses with specific challenges.

The events are part of a series of town halls and webinars for small businesses, “Coping With COVID-19,” being offered each week in English and Spanish. The town halls begin with a short presentation on a given topic, and then participants network with one another and drive the discussion. The webinars provide information on specific topics to help businesses plan strategically, adapt and succeed.

Wednesday’s town hall, “HR and Employee Relations After COVID-19,” will be at 9 a.m. for English speakers and 2 p.m. for Spanish speakers. UNR Extension business development instructors Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas will be joined by Small Business Administration deputy director Saul Ramos, Prestamos business advisor Niki Lomibao and UNR Extension research associate Mike Bindrup to discuss topics including bringing employees back to work safely, the essentials of HR, compensation and benefits, recruiting and hiring best practices and onboarding, training and development.

To register for the English town hall, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUlcuihrzgsHdHmzzdzQWxy9WsXfqI5cUMD. For the Spanish town hall, register at https://unrextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJElcOCvrDkjHtzSpoX84ExP_P5Ya9kOKXsi

UNR Extension offered two webinars this week. “Effective Social Media Strategies” was held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce in English.

The second webinar, “Facebook Para Negocios” (Facebook Business Basics) will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 26, in Spanish. Mendez, Salas and Bindrup will discuss Facebook history and statistics, creating a Facebook business page, exploring Facebook business basic settings, using insight analysis, advantages and disadvantages of using the Facebook Ad Center and strategic tips to grow a Fan Page community.

To register, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIvdOmhpzgtHtEg33S_rloR2ZXxTNQ2hQ2t.

“This can be a very tricky time for small business owners in terms of HR,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “They may have staffing issues, and they want to make sure to keep their employees safe, and follow all COVID-19 rules and regulations. Our town hall will focus on these types of issues, while the webinars will provide information to help businesses take advantage of online marketing opportunities.”

Both the town halls and the webinars are free, and usually run about an hour. For more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev. There are also other resources at the website to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website Continue ...
Unemployment claims fall for 7th straight week
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 10,620 for the week ending June 13, down 128 claims, or 1.2 percent, compared to last week’s total of 10,748. This is the seventh consecutive week of declines in regular initial claims.

Getty Images Donations of all blood types are critically needed right now, with an especially ...
Blood donors can learn COVID-19 antibody status
Staff Report

Vitalant became the first national blood bank to test all blood donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood collector, serving hospital patients in Las Vegas, is providing the test results to donors who complete successful blood donations, which are critically needed now.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times A large sign at Highway 372 and Lola Lane points toward eme ...
Desert View reports ‘zero trend’ for COVID-19 for part of June
By Tom Rysinski and Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Desert View Hospital announced Wednesday, June 17 that there have been zero inpatients with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19 at the facility during the month thus far.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and ...
Lawmakers express opposition to plan to resume nuclear tests
Staff Writer

Most of Nevada’s congressional delegation on Wednesday sent a letter to President Trump expressing opposition to efforts to resume explosive nuclear testing at the Nevada National Security Site.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Capriotti's Area Manager Salvatore Carbone said he's ...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The area manager of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop at the Pahrump Nugget has a message for local residents.

Heather Korbulic was the interim director of the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabil ...
DETR director Heather Korbulic leaving job due to threats
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Heather Korbulic, the veteran state administrator tapped in late April to lead Nevada’s overwhelmed unemployment program at the height of COVID-19 pandemic, will leave the agency “due to threats to her personal safety.”

Courtesy/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Under Nevada’s sagebrush ecosystem conservation progr ...
Novel deal protects habitat, mining jobs near Lovelock
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced that Coeur Rochester, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Coeur Mining, Inc., and Crawford Cattle, LLC have entered into a first-of-its-kind agreement to protect critical sagebrush habitat in Nevada while ensuring continued environmentally sensitive and sustainable mining practices.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.
State gets $70 million for COVID-19 Medicaid patients
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto announced that the Department of Health and Human Services has awarded $60,907,584 from the Provider Relief Fund for hospitals in Nevada treating Medicaid patients that represent those most in need during the coronavirus pandemic, including low-income communities and communities of color.

Getty Images The majority opinion was written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was appointed to th ...
Nevada’s equality advocates hail Supreme Court ruling
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Silver State Equality wasted little time Monday celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision which ruled LGBTQ employees are protected from workplace discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.