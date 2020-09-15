73°F
Extension series turns focus to entrepreneurs

Staff Report
September 15, 2020 - 4:35 pm
 

University of Nevada, Reno Extension continues its online town hall and webinar series this week by exploring entrepreneurship changes amid COVID-19 and the new normal, with perspectives from the two special guest authors and other business experts.

The webinar Friday is aimed at getting small business owners to take a step back and look at the bigger picture of how they are running and leading their business enterprises, and how they can build resiliency during this time.

Both the town hall and the webinar are free, and there will be English-language and Spanish-language sessions. The events are part of a series of town halls and webinars for small businesses, “Coping With COVID-19,” being offered each week.

The town hall, “How Entrepreneurship Changes: Defining New Normals” is 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 for English speakers and at 2 p.m. for Spanish speakers. Panelists include Bobby Kountz, author of “The Someday Solution: How to Go From Unsure to Unstoppable One Day at a Time” (9 a.m. session); Small Business Administration Deputy District Director Saul Ramos (9 a.m.) and outreach/marketing specialist Alfredo Cedeno (2 p.m.); and Extension business development instructors Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas and research associate Mike Bindrup.

The webinar, “Entrepreneurship: Building Resiliency” is 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18 for English speakers and at 11:30 a.m. for Spanish speakers. Salas, Bindrup and the authors will discuss the entrepreneur’s affirmation and revaluation, defining entrepreneurial resilience, common experiences of successful businesses and leading and assuming needed roles.

“This week, we are encouraging business owners to take a look at their business from the 30,000-foot view,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “With changes in what it means to be an entrepreneur post-COVID-19, business owners need to reevaluate their entrepreneurial mindset. This includes things like identifying and implementing business practices common among other successful businesses and stepping up and into the role of a real leader to build business resiliency.”

To register for the 9 a.m. Sept. 16 English-language town hall, go to https://bit.ly/35IzsN4

For the 2 p.m. Spanish-language town hall, go to https://bit.ly/3c5z2ld

For the 9 a.m. Sept. 18 English-language webinar, go to https://bit.ly/3bXRtIx

For the 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 Spanish-language webinar, go to https://bit.ly/2ZTUt43

For more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev. There are also other resources at the website to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu

Pahrump Valley Times--file photo Up to 75,000 Nevadans will be eligible for online license rene ...
DMV extends deadline for renewals to Nov. 12
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles on Friday announced an additional extension for expired or soon-to-be expired driver’s licenses and ID cards and new, limited Saturday hours for new Nevada residents as it continues to find new ways to serve the public while operating under COVID-19 safety protocols.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal A new survey from Wells Fargo checks in on businesse ...
Survey: Small business owners maintain optimism for future
Staff Report

Small business owners have faced unprecedented challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic and are in the midst of great uncertainty with the upcoming presidential election. The Q3 Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index indicates, however, there is a continued spirit of forward-facing optimism among small business owners despite the persistent trials.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of ...
Event aims at boosting rural entrepreneurship in state
Staff Report

The Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development is partnering with StartUpNV, Entrepreneur’s Assembly, Northeastern Nevada Regional Development Authority, business leaders and other government entities, in a new statewide initiative to foster entrepreneurship in Nevada’s smaller cities and towns.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending Mar ...
Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 7,951 for the week ending Sept. 5, down 81 claims, or 1.0%, compared to last week’s total of 8,032 claims.

Taso Papadakis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Award-winning saxophonist, singer and compos ...
UNR’s 60th Performing Arts Series goes online
Staff Report

The performing arts at the University of Nevada, Reno will explore new boundaries during the 60th anniversary of the Performing Arts Series. In honor of this milestone anniversary, the 2020-21 season will include six outstanding performances in a season like no other.

Crescent Dunes solar plant near Tonopah (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
DOE, Tonopah Solar come to an agreement
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Department of Energy announced a $200 million settlement, earlier this year, to recover the taxpayer funds from the Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project near Tonopah, a 110-megawatt project that was touted as the world’s largest molten salt power plant.

Las Vegas Review-Journal-file
BLM to reduce wild horse numbers in Diamond Complex
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management, Battle Mountain District Office, Mount Lewis Field Office planned a wild horse gather within the Diamond Complex located just north of Eureka on the Diamond Mountain Range in the first part of September.

Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal With BTSSS now live, use of travel claim kiosks ...
Web-based system streamlines travel reimbursements for vets
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System has transitioned to a new web-based system to reimburse eligible veterans and beneficiaries for travel to and from VA medical appointments.

The USPS has mailed voters a postcard with information on how to vote by mail, including how so ...
Voters receiving postcards with inaccurate information
Staff Report

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske said Monday that postcards sent to voters have inaccurate information about voting this year in the state.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Bearded Lady Saloon as seen on Sept. 3, 2020.
All Pahrump bars serving once again
By Ramon Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Area bar owners in Nye County sought shelter from the state mandate’s put in place due to COVID-19 by taking steps to reopen their businesses.