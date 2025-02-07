Fall in love with a new pet this Valentine’s weekend

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Rocket is a 5-year-old male Maltese mix who just loves to have his ears rubbed.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Kevin, a 5-year-old chihuahua mix, gives a nice stretch as he poses for a photo prior to the upcoming adoption event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Patches is an adorably adoptable 2-year-old female cat who has been with Never Forgotten Animal Society since Dec. 22 of last year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Shadow is 1-and-a-half-year-old medium-haired beauty who is ready for a new leash on life with a loving forever family.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Gyspy, a 5-year-old pit bull terrier, is one of the longest residents at Never Forgotten Animal Society, having resided at the rescue since November 2023. She and many other loving pets are hoping to find new homes this Valentine's Day weekend.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lightening, a 6-year-old female cat, pauses during a drink to take a quick photo. She is one of many cats that are currently up for adoption.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A beautiful labrador/retriever mix with plenty of puppy energy, Brooklyn is just six months old and is ready for her new family to find her.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Fondly deemed "Orange One and Orange Two" these two sweet kitties, aged 8 months, are available for adoption from Never Forgotten Animal Society.

As Valentine’s Day approaches and thoughts turn to love and affection, residents are encouraged to open their hearts to someone new, with a pet adoption event set to provide the perfect chance for locals to find the next love of their life.

Next Saturday, Tractor Supply is teaming up with Never Forgotten Animal Society for this adoption endeavor.

“As an active advocate and supporter of pet rescue and adoption, Tractor Supply strives to inform our customers of the pet adoption process by providing a safe and comfortable space for placing adorable animals in welcoming homes,” Pahrump Tractor Supply Manager Mike Ostermiller stated. “Through this and other year-round adoption events, our goal at the Pahrump store is to connect adoptable pets with interested owners.”

Pat Lemming, executive director at Never Forgotten Animal Society, is eagerly anticipating the upcoming event, noting that partnerships such as the one with Tractor Supply are an invaluable benefit to the rescue operation.

The adoption event will feature primarily felines and smaller breeds of canine, as they are easier to handle in a public situation, but Never Forgotten has dogs and cats of all shapes, sizes and ages who can make wonderful best friends for somebody. And for those who may not be able to make it out to the event next weekend, there is no need to worry, as these events are held on a regular basis.

“We do these adoption events at Tractor Supply on the third Saturday of every month,” Lemming told the Pahrump Valley Times. “And it is amazing because, this is all sponsored by Tractor Supply, they actually approached us about doing them! They’ve been a wonderful resource for us, we do an average of six to 10 adoptions each Saturday we’re there. We can’t thank them enough for what they do.”

The Tractor Supply/Never Forgotten pet adoption event is set for Saturday, Feb. 15 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event is open to the entire public as well as friendly, leashed pets. Tractor Supply is located at 900 E. Highway 372.

For more information call the store at 775-727-1500.

For more on Never Forgotten call 775-537-8674, visit NeverForgottenAnimalSociety.com or stop by its location at 3091 N. David Street Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

