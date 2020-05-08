94°F
Family domestic dispute leads to shooting

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
May 8, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

A local man was transported to UMC Trauma by Mercy Air following a shooting which began as a domestic violence dispatch, just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched for what’s known as “Level-1” staging along the 3800 block of Quail Run Road, between Leslie and Bannavitch streets.

“As crews were placed into staging, they were actually moved up by the sheriff’s office when they found a person who sustained multiple gunshot wounds,” Lewis said. “Crews assessed the patient and determined he definitely met flight criteria. Mercy Air 21 was added to our assignment, where a landing zone was established on Quail Run Road. Patient care was transferred and that patient was subsequently flown to trauma. We would list that patient as being in critical condition at this point. The best way to understand the nature and extent of his injuries is to perform a full assessment when he gets to trauma, using MRIs, CT scans, and things along those lines.”

Lewis also noted that there were additional patients involved in the domestic violence call.

“Those individuals were medically assessed and one initially declined medical transport, but then came back and decided to be transported,” he said. “As a result, we added additional medics back to the assignment.”

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said the shooting was the result of an altercation between family members, but did not indicate the relationship between the alleged shooter and the victims.

“One family member became a little bit disoriented and very angry,” she said. “The way their story goes, was the suspect attempted to kill several of the family members and to stop him, he was shot.”

The unidentified shooting suspect was reported to be a former firefighter many years ago.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

THE LATEST
Supreme Court declines to lift Pennsylania shutdown
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to lift Pennsylvania’s coronavirus shutdown after a group of businesses requested that the court halt enforcement of coronavirus-related restrictions on nonessential businesses, according to U.S. News.

Treasurer sponsors contest for aspiring college students
Staff Writer

The state treasurer’s office has announced the Your College Future contest, providing Nevada families with an opportunity to win a $529 college saving account by sharing their college and career goals.

NSHE chancellor looks at reopening scenarios
Staff Writer

The Nevada System of Higher Education has begun planning to resume in-person classes for the 2020 fall semester and more limited in-person class offerings later this summer, Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly wrote in a letter to his cabinet, the Council of Presidents, faculty senate chairs and student body presidents.

Senators announce additional funding for Nevada hospitals
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada’s United States senators announced Tuesday that the federal Department of Health and Human Services has distributed more than $70 million to health care providers across Nevada to address costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevada Health Link seeks grant program applicants
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, the state agency that connects Nevadans to qualified health plans through Nevada Health Link, is seeking applications from its navigators for broker/agent grant programs for plan year 2021.

In Season: Plant mom an herbal tea garden for Mother’s Day this year
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Going out to dinner is perhaps the most popular gift given on Mother’s Day. This year, in the face of social distancing restrictions, that may not be a possibility. Why not take the opportunity to think outside the box and give Mom something different, her very own herbal tea garden.

States tell credit agencies they will enforce safeguards
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined his counterparts in 21 other states to send a letter to the nation’s three consumer reporting agencies, letting them know the attorneys general will not hesitate to enforce safeguards set in place to ensure consumers’ credit is properly protected and their credit reports are fairly and accurately reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNR moves summer orientations online
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Add new student orientation to the list of things colleges and universities are doing remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clark County-based company sanitizes county vehicles
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The owner of a Las Vegas-based business is offering his services to help Southern Nevada first responders avoid contracting the COVID-19 virus.