Fantastic fall festivities take over Petrack Park — PHOTOS

The Pahrump Fall Festival once again drew out thousands of people for four days of autumn activities.

Photography was just one of many Arts and Crafts categories of competition at the Pahrump Fall Festival. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Fall Festival Food and Horticulture exhibit offered attendees a chance to see some of the best fruits and veggies grown in the valley, as well as products that can be made from them. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The artistic skill of Pahrump residents was on display at the Fall Festival Arts and Crafts exhibit, set up inside the Bob Ruud Community Center. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Old fashioned classics, new-age sports cars and everything in between could be found at the 2025 Roses Show and Shine car show, which took place the Saturday of the Fall Festival. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 2025 Fall Festival Roses Show and Shine was hosted by Roses Paradise Home Healthcare and featured a variety of vehicles in all sorts of makes and models. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Judges were stationed at a prime location to view the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade, where several awards were handed out to those who scored highest in certain categories. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 2025 Miss Pahrump Court, dressed in their glamorous gowns and pageant sashes, wave to the spectators lining Highway 160 for the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The sidewalks along Highway 160 were packed with people on Saturday, Sept. 27 as the Pahrump Fall Festival made its way toward Petrack Park, with dozens of entries handing out plenty of candy and goodies for the kiddos. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Fall Festival Parade theme of Out of This World prompted a variety of creative takes on the theme, including astronauts and space floats. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Gunfighters are regulars in area parades and for this year's Fall Festival Parade, the group added some alien presence to their float in honor of the event's theme, Out of This World. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Taking home the trophy for Most Original Pahrump Fall Festival Parade entry was the Winter Wonder Slam float, featuring pro-wrestlers battling it out as they made they way down Highway 160. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The stage at the Pahrump Fall Festival was rocking all weekend long as all kinds of performers entertained audiences. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Festival foods were quickly devoured by hungry Fall Festival attendees, who were able to enjoy their meal in shaded comfort. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Families were out in force at the Pahrump Fall Festival, taking in all of the autumn excitement to be had, from live music, rides and games to delicious foods prepared by the many vendors who turned out. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Petrack Park was illuminated with the neon lights of carnival rides all throughout the last weekend of September, which saw the return of the Pahrump Fall Festival for the 60th year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Fall Festival provided plenty of opportunities for attendees to test their skills on midway games, some of which even offered a prize for every play. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Combining the whimsical fun of a merry-go-round with the excitement of soaring through this air, this carnival ride had Pahrump Fall Festival attendees giggling with delight. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Fall Festival saw a new carnival provider this year, Brown's Amusement, and crowds were able to enjoy all of the favorite rides and midway games, including the always popular Ferris Wheel. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 2025 Pahrump Fall Festival took place September 25-28, turning Petrack Park into a wonderland of fun and activities for young and old to enjoy. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Best Youth Entry for the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade went to the Nevada Dance Center for their fantasy fairy float, which had spectators cheering as it passed. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Cooler weather is upon the valley and the town of Pahrump welcomed the new season with an autumn celebration that had Petrack Park buzzing with activity for four straight days.

Kicking off on Thursday, Sept. 25, the Pahrump Fall Festival returned for its 60th year, bringing an array of fun that just about anyone could enjoy.

Over the course of Sept. 25 to 28, Fall Festival attendees were treated to live music and entertainment, games and contests and vendors galore, along with a large carnival and midway furnished for the first time by Brown’s Amusement.

McCullough Arena was filled with flying dust and dirt, too, as the Fall Festival Rodeo took place, pitting cowboys and cowgirls against one another in a show of athletic prowess.

Inside the Bob Ruud Community Center, attendees could find a more relaxed environment as they wandered through the venue, perusing the Arts/Crafts and Food/Horticulture exhibit put on by the Shadow Mountain Quilters. For festival-goers with an eye for autos, the 2025 Fall Festival Roses Show and Shine, a car show hosted by Roses Paradise Home Health Care, offered the chance to get an up-close view of a variety of vehicles as well, with cornhole and horseshoe tournaments adding their own element of fun.

And while there was certainly plenty of fun to be had all throughout the festival, the biggest day by far for the event is generally Saturday and one its major highlights is the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade.

As has been the tradition for many years, the day opened with the parade, organized this year by the Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley with the theme “Out of This World.” Dozens of floats, vehicles and other entries came together to create the procession down Highway 160, where they were greeted with enthusiasm by the hundreds of residents and visitors who lined the parade route. With cheers and clapping, shouts of encouragement and eager waving to friends and family, spectators clearly reveled in the various takes on this year’s parade theme.

At the end of the procession, it was time for the awards and four trophies were handed out. Taking home Best in Theme was the Nye County School District Maintenance Dept. while Best Youth Entry went to Nevada Dance Center. The Winter Wonder Slam float claimed Most Original and Aztec Secret won for Best Overall.

