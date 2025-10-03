Fantastic fall festivities take over Petrack Park — PHOTOS
The Pahrump Fall Festival once again drew out thousands of people for four days of autumn activities.
Cooler weather is upon the valley and the town of Pahrump welcomed the new season with an autumn celebration that had Petrack Park buzzing with activity for four straight days.
Kicking off on Thursday, Sept. 25, the Pahrump Fall Festival returned for its 60th year, bringing an array of fun that just about anyone could enjoy.
Over the course of Sept. 25 to 28, Fall Festival attendees were treated to live music and entertainment, games and contests and vendors galore, along with a large carnival and midway furnished for the first time by Brown’s Amusement.
McCullough Arena was filled with flying dust and dirt, too, as the Fall Festival Rodeo took place, pitting cowboys and cowgirls against one another in a show of athletic prowess.
Inside the Bob Ruud Community Center, attendees could find a more relaxed environment as they wandered through the venue, perusing the Arts/Crafts and Food/Horticulture exhibit put on by the Shadow Mountain Quilters. For festival-goers with an eye for autos, the 2025 Fall Festival Roses Show and Shine, a car show hosted by Roses Paradise Home Health Care, offered the chance to get an up-close view of a variety of vehicles as well, with cornhole and horseshoe tournaments adding their own element of fun.
And while there was certainly plenty of fun to be had all throughout the festival, the biggest day by far for the event is generally Saturday and one its major highlights is the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade.
As has been the tradition for many years, the day opened with the parade, organized this year by the Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley with the theme “Out of This World.” Dozens of floats, vehicles and other entries came together to create the procession down Highway 160, where they were greeted with enthusiasm by the hundreds of residents and visitors who lined the parade route. With cheers and clapping, shouts of encouragement and eager waving to friends and family, spectators clearly reveled in the various takes on this year’s parade theme.
At the end of the procession, it was time for the awards and four trophies were handed out. Taking home Best in Theme was the Nye County School District Maintenance Dept. while Best Youth Entry went to Nevada Dance Center. The Winter Wonder Slam float claimed Most Original and Aztec Secret won for Best Overall.
