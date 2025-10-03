76°F
weather icon Windy
Pahrump, NV
News

Fantastic fall festivities take over Petrack Park — PHOTOS

The Best Youth Entry for the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade went to the Nevada Dance Center for t ...
The Best Youth Entry for the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade went to the Nevada Dance Center for their fantasy fairy float, which had spectators cheering as it passed. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The 2025 Pahrump Fall Festival took place September 25-28, turning Petrack Park into a wonderla ...
The 2025 Pahrump Fall Festival took place September 25-28, turning Petrack Park into a wonderland of fun and activities for young and old to enjoy. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Pahrump Fall Festival saw a new carnival provider this year, Brown's Amusement, and crowds ...
The Pahrump Fall Festival saw a new carnival provider this year, Brown's Amusement, and crowds were able to enjoy all of the favorite rides and midway games, including the always popular Ferris Wheel. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Combining the whimsical fun of a merry-go-round with the excitement of soaring through this air ...
Combining the whimsical fun of a merry-go-round with the excitement of soaring through this air, this carnival ride had Pahrump Fall Festival attendees giggling with delight. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Pahrump Fall Festival provided plenty of opportunities for attendees to test their skills o ...
The Pahrump Fall Festival provided plenty of opportunities for attendees to test their skills on midway games, some of which even offered a prize for every play. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Petrack Park was illuminated with the neon lights of carnival rides all throughout the last wee ...
Petrack Park was illuminated with the neon lights of carnival rides all throughout the last weekend of September, which saw the return of the Pahrump Fall Festival for the 60th year. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Families were out in force at the Pahrump Fall Festival, taking in all of the autumn excitement ...
Families were out in force at the Pahrump Fall Festival, taking in all of the autumn excitement to be had, from live music, rides and games to delicious foods prepared by the many vendors who turned out. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Festival foods were quickly devoured by hungry Fall Festival attendees, who were able to enjoy ...
Festival foods were quickly devoured by hungry Fall Festival attendees, who were able to enjoy their meal in shaded comfort. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The stage at the Pahrump Fall Festival was rocking all weekend long as all kinds of performers ...
The stage at the Pahrump Fall Festival was rocking all weekend long as all kinds of performers entertained audiences. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Taking home the trophy for Most Original Pahrump Fall Festival Parade entry was the Winter Wond ...
Taking home the trophy for Most Original Pahrump Fall Festival Parade entry was the Winter Wonder Slam float, featuring pro-wrestlers battling it out as they made they way down Highway 160. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Pahrump Gunfighters are regulars in area parades and for this year's Fall Festival Parade, ...
The Pahrump Gunfighters are regulars in area parades and for this year's Fall Festival Parade, the group added some alien presence to their float in honor of the event's theme, Out of This World. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill tosses candy to the crowd at the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade, wh ...
Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill tosses candy to the crowd at the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade, which took place Saturday, Sept. 27. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Pahrump Fall Festival Parade theme of Out of This World prompted a variety of creative take ...
The Pahrump Fall Festival Parade theme of Out of This World prompted a variety of creative takes on the theme, including astronauts and space floats. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Revving up the crowd lining Highway 160 for the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade, a series of side- ...
Revving up the crowd lining Highway 160 for the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade, a series of side-by-sides roll down the street. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The sidewalks along Highway 160 were packed with people on Saturday, Sept. 27 as the Pahrump Fa ...
The sidewalks along Highway 160 were packed with people on Saturday, Sept. 27 as the Pahrump Fall Festival made its way toward Petrack Park, with dozens of entries handing out plenty of candy and goodies for the kiddos. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Grand Marshals for the 2025 Pahrump Fall Festival Parade were Cyrus Eliser and Emil Janssen ...
The Grand Marshals for the 2025 Pahrump Fall Festival Parade were Cyrus Eliser and Emil Janssen. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The 2025 Miss Pahrump Court, dressed in their glamorous gowns and pageant sashes, wave to the s ...
The 2025 Miss Pahrump Court, dressed in their glamorous gowns and pageant sashes, wave to the spectators lining Highway 160 for the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Ladies of the Ms. Senior Golden Years 2025 Queen's Court ride along in their float at the Pahru ...
Ladies of the Ms. Senior Golden Years 2025 Queen's Court ride along in their float at the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Judges were stationed at a prime location to view the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade, where sever ...
Judges were stationed at a prime location to view the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade, where several awards were handed out to those who scored highest in certain categories. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The 2025 Fall Festival Roses Show and Shine was hosted by Roses Paradise Home Healthcare and fe ...
The 2025 Fall Festival Roses Show and Shine was hosted by Roses Paradise Home Healthcare and featured a variety of vehicles in all sorts of makes and models. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Old fashioned classics, new-age sports cars and everything in between could be found at the 202 ...
Old fashioned classics, new-age sports cars and everything in between could be found at the 2025 Roses Show and Shine car show, which took place the Saturday of the Fall Festival. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
A lifted truck sits with its hood open to display its impressive engine during the Roses Show a ...
A lifted truck sits with its hood open to display its impressive engine during the Roses Show and Shine car show. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The artistic skill of Pahrump residents was on display at the Fall Festival Arts and Crafts exh ...
The artistic skill of Pahrump residents was on display at the Fall Festival Arts and Crafts exhibit, set up inside the Bob Ruud Community Center. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
The Fall Festival Food and Horticulture exhibit offered attendees a chance to see some of the b ...
The Fall Festival Food and Horticulture exhibit offered attendees a chance to see some of the best fruits and veggies grown in the valley, as well as products that can be made from them. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
Photography was just one of many Arts and Crafts categories of competition at the Pahrump Fall ...
Photography was just one of many Arts and Crafts categories of competition at the Pahrump Fall Festival. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)
More Stories
The Nevada Association of Counties has completed this special tree skirts for the 2025 U.S. Cap ...
Nevada tree skirts ready for D.C.
Adaven Management, developers for Mountain Falls South, purchased two parcels bordering the nor ...
Mountain Falls South aiming for home-buying center and model home park
Next Fourth of July marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independen ...
America250: Recognizing Hispanic and Latino contributions
Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Bovee: Jimmy Kimmel — He’s Back
By / Pahrump Valley Times
October 3, 2025 - 5:10 am
 

Cooler weather is upon the valley and the town of Pahrump welcomed the new season with an autumn celebration that had Petrack Park buzzing with activity for four straight days.

Kicking off on Thursday, Sept. 25, the Pahrump Fall Festival returned for its 60th year, bringing an array of fun that just about anyone could enjoy.

Over the course of Sept. 25 to 28, Fall Festival attendees were treated to live music and entertainment, games and contests and vendors galore, along with a large carnival and midway furnished for the first time by Brown’s Amusement.

McCullough Arena was filled with flying dust and dirt, too, as the Fall Festival Rodeo took place, pitting cowboys and cowgirls against one another in a show of athletic prowess.

Inside the Bob Ruud Community Center, attendees could find a more relaxed environment as they wandered through the venue, perusing the Arts/Crafts and Food/Horticulture exhibit put on by the Shadow Mountain Quilters. For festival-goers with an eye for autos, the 2025 Fall Festival Roses Show and Shine, a car show hosted by Roses Paradise Home Health Care, offered the chance to get an up-close view of a variety of vehicles as well, with cornhole and horseshoe tournaments adding their own element of fun.

And while there was certainly plenty of fun to be had all throughout the festival, the biggest day by far for the event is generally Saturday and one its major highlights is the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade.

As has been the tradition for many years, the day opened with the parade, organized this year by the Kiwanis Club of the Pahrump Valley with the theme “Out of This World.” Dozens of floats, vehicles and other entries came together to create the procession down Highway 160, where they were greeted with enthusiasm by the hundreds of residents and visitors who lined the parade route. With cheers and clapping, shouts of encouragement and eager waving to friends and family, spectators clearly reveled in the various takes on this year’s parade theme.

At the end of the procession, it was time for the awards and four trophies were handed out. Taking home Best in Theme was the Nye County School District Maintenance Dept. while Best Youth Entry went to Nevada Dance Center. The Winter Wonder Slam float claimed Most Original and Aztec Secret won for Best Overall.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Next Fourth of July marks the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independen ...
America250: Recognizing Hispanic and Latino contributions
By Elijah Dulay Pahrump Valley Times

During this special month it’s important to acknowledge the contributions of Hispanics and Latinos on America going into the nation’s 250th birthday.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times
Bovee: Jimmy Kimmel — He’s Back
By Philip S. Bovee Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

All things considered, Disney decided to give Kimmel a chance to “Show me the money.”

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

In reference to Dr.Tom Waters’ letter that Pahrump needs a town board, I must disagree. A new town board would simply be redundant and offer nothing of value.